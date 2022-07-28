The end of Roman Britain: Ends and beginnings
Join us for the final episode in our series examining what happened in Britain as Roman influence waned…
Published: July 28, 2022 at 11:30 am
In the final episode of the series, David Musgrove wraps up what we’ve learnt from our experts about how Britain moved out of the orbit of the Roman empire in the 5th century. He also considers how some modern parallels might help us get a handle on what life was like for those living at the time, and looks forward to some exciting possibilities for future research.
Authors
Dr David MusgroveContent director, HistoryExtra.com
