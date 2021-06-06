Ravenna: from Roman powerhouse to artistic hub

Once the capital of the western Roman Empire, the Italian city of Ravenna was claimed in turn by Ostrogoths, Byzantines, Lombards and Franks, turning into both a hub of early Christian art and a prototypical European city. Professor Judith Herrin discusses its long and storied history.

Judith Herrin is the author of Ravenna: Capital of Empire, Crucible of Europe (Allen Lane, 2021)

