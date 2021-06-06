All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Ravenna: from Roman powerhouse to artistic hub
Professor Judith Herrin discusses the storied history of Ravenna, once capital of the western Roman empire
Once the capital of the western Roman Empire, the Italian city of Ravenna was claimed in turn by Ostrogoths, Byzantines, Lombards and Franks, turning into both a hub of early Christian art and a prototypical European city. Professor Judith Herrin discusses its long and storied history.
Judith Herrin is the author of Ravenna: Capital of Empire, Crucible of Europe (Allen Lane, 2021)
