History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

Roman women: everything you wanted to know

Professor Kate Cooper answers listener questions on women in the Roman world, from experiences of marriage and childbirth to female-led armies

By
Published: September 11, 2022 at 11:32 am
Subs offer

Could a Roman woman lead an army? What was it like to give birth in the ancient world? And how could women gain financial independence in the Roman empire? In our latest ‘Everything you wanted to know’ episode, Professor Kate Cooper answers your questions on the experiences of women in the Roman world.

Advertisement

Authors

Ellie CawthornePodcast editor, HistoryExtra

Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Save up to 42% when you subscribe today and receive a £10 M&S gift voucher PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content