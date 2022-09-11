Roman women: everything you wanted to know
Professor Kate Cooper answers listener questions on women in the Roman world, from experiences of marriage and childbirth to female-led armies
Published: September 11, 2022 at 11:32 am
Could a Roman woman lead an army? What was it like to give birth in the ancient world? And how could women gain financial independence in the Roman empire? In our latest ‘Everything you wanted to know’ episode, Professor Kate Cooper answers your questions on the experiences of women in the Roman world.
