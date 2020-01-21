Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Second World War
  4. Auschwitz and the Holocaust: 5 podcasts to listen to

Auschwitz and the Holocaust: 5 podcasts to listen to

As we approach Holocaust Memorial Day 2020, commemorating 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi's concentration camp Auschwitz, we’ve put together a list of five podcasts which you can listen to and learn more

The perimeter fence of the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz. (Photo by Getty Images)
1

The big questions of the Holocaust

In this podcast from 2017, historian, author and broadcaster Laurence Rees joined us to discuss his book The Holocaust: A New History and considered some of the key debates in the history of the Nazi genocide of the Jews.

Listen elsewhere:

1

The big questions of the Holocaust

In this podcast from 2017, historian, author and broadcaster Laurence Rees joined us to discuss his book The Holocaust: A New History and considered some of the key debates in the history of the Nazi genocide of the Jews.

Advertisement

Listen elsewhere:

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

2

The Auschwitz volunteer

The perimeter fence of the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz. (Photo by Getty Images)

Jack Fairweather, author of the Costa Biography Award-winning book The Volunteer, tells the story of the Polish resistance leader Witold Pilecki who allowed himself to be arrested by the Nazis in order to gather intelligence from Auschwitz.

 

3

The Battle of the Bulge and children of the Holocaust

In this podcast from 2015, journalist Wendy Holden tells the remarkable tale of three young women who gave birth while in Nazi captivity. This episode also features military historian Antony Beevor on the 1944 Ardennes offensive that represented Hitler’s final attempt to turn the tide of the war.

Learn more about the events, aftermath and legacy of the Holocaust with our expert articles:


4

New views on the Holocaust and 1980s Britain

In another episode from 2015, you can hear from Yale historian Timothy Snyder who discusses Black Earth, his bold study of the Nazi genocide of the Jews. This podcast also features Andy Beckett talking about the early years of the Thatcher revolution in the UK.


5

Legacies of the Holocaust

Mary Fulbrook and Richard J Evans. (Photo by Fran Monks)

Finally, we highlight a wide-ranging discussion between historians Mary Fulbrook and Richard J Evans that explores the aftermath of the Nazi genocide. This episode looks at how thousands of perpetrators escaped justice and considers how subsequent generations have sought to understand the greatest atrocity of the 20th century

Advertisement

Read more about Auschwitz, its liberation, and the Holocaust

Tags

More on: Adolf Hitler

German women carrying children believed to be part of the Lebensborn programme
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Aerial view of the outside of Treblinka extermination camp, Germany, 1943. (Photo by Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Second World War

Laurence Rees on the perpetrators of the Holocaust: “What they told us was, at the time, they felt it was the right thing to do”

The Warsaw Ghetto, Poland, where hundreds of thousands of Jews were forced to live before they were sent to concentration camps as part of Adolf Hitler’s ‘final solution’. (Bettmann/Getty Images)
Second World War

The Jews who fought back: the story of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

Adolf Hitler watches German troops march in central Poland
Second World War

Roger Moorhouse: How Hitler’s diplomatic miscalculation led to WW2

podcast-logo_v4_13-0344f61
Second World War

The big questions of the Holocaust