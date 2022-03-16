History Extra logo
Carrot conspiracies & digging for victory: feeding Britain in WW2

John Martin charts the mission to save Britain from starvation during the Second World War

By
Published: March 16, 2022 at 12:25 pm

Professor John Martin speaks to Emily Briffett about Britain’s battle against starvation during the Second World War. From the invention of familiar myths about bread crusts and carrots, to the Dig for Victory and Ploughing Up campaigns, he examines the food shortages the government faced and the agricultural mission to ensure Britons had enough to put on the table.

