British spies in WW2: everything you wanted to know
From ingenious gadgets to audacious plots, historian Helen Fry answers listener questions on British espionage in the Second World War
From ingenious gadgets to audacious plots, historian Helen Fry answers listener questions on British espionage in the Second World War. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, she explores how agents were recruited and the ways spy networks worked, discusses just how dangerous espionage operations were, and delves into plots involving dummy corpses and exploding rats.
Authors
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.
Save up to 40% when you subscribe today and receive a book of your choice worth up to £30 PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com