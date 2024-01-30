Masters of the Air release date

The American unit was deployed to England in 1943, and launched bombing runs over occupied Europe and later, Germany itself, until the end of the war.

Masters of the Air stars Austin Butler and Callum Turner as the emotional leaders of the Hundredth – Major Gale ‘Buck’ Cleven and Major John ‘Bucky’ Egan – both of whom were real-life bomber boys.

The series is based on a non-fiction book of the same name by historian Donald L Miller, who spoke to us about the series in an exclusive interview coming soon to the HistoryExtra podcast.

Episodes 1 and 2 of Masters of the Air aired on Apple TV+ on 26 January 2024, and introduced us to the American bomber boys and the perils of war in the air, as the crews of the Hundredth faced flak, fighter aircraft and frostbite in their earliest missions.

Masters of the Air next episode: when is episode 3?

New episodes of Masters of the Air arrive weekly on Apple TV+ at midnight PT in the US and 8am GMT in the UK.

That means episode 3 of Masters of the Air will be available to stream on Friday 2 February.

Masters of the Air is available to stream on Apple TV+ from 26 January, with new episodes airing weekly until 15 March.

What was it like inside a B-17 bomber? How likely were you to avoid capture if you were shot down? Find out in the full interview with Donald L Miller, coming soon to the HistoryExtra podcast.