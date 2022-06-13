Midway: why America won the WW2 naval battle

In June 1942, the US and Japanese navies went head to head over a small atoll in the middle of the Pacific ocean. Brendan Simms and Steven McGregor, authors of The Silver Waterfall, speak to Ellie Cawthorne about the factors that led to the United States’ victory at Midway, exploring the importance of American industrial innovation, and reflecting on the extent to which Midway changed the course of the Pacific War.

Brendan Simms and Steven McGregor are the authors of The Silver Waterfall: How America Won the War in the Pacific at Midway (PublicAffairs, 2022)