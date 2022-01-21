Munich: the real history behind the new film
Robert Harris speaks about Munich: The Edge of War, the new Netflix film adapted from his 2017 historical novel
Published:
Author Robert Harris speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about Munich: The Edge of War, the new Netflix film adapted from his 2017 historical novel Munich. They discuss the real history behind the 1938 Munich conference, the challenges of reassessing Neville Chamberlain, and what it’s like seeing your book adapted for the screen.
