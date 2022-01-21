History Extra logo
Munich: the real history behind the new film

Robert Harris speaks about Munich: The Edge of War, the new Netflix film adapted from his 2017 historical novel

Author Robert Harris speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about Munich: The Edge of War, the new Netflix film adapted from his 2017 historical novel Munich. They discuss the real history behind the 1938 Munich conference, the challenges of reassessing Neville Chamberlain, and what it’s like seeing your book adapted for the screen.

Authors

245502111_589019302133510_4195638758184966366_n

Ellie Cawthorne

Podcast editor, HistoryExtra

Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.

