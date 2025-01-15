Shot in black and white, it presents a gripping picture of moral courage in the face of unspeakable horror, and stands as one of the most powerful historical films ever made.

Is Schindler's List a true story?

Schindler's List is based on a true story. Though, as with most historical movies, some creative liberties were taken for narrative clarity.

The film is adapted from Thomas Keneally's 1982 historical novel Schindler's Ark, which tells the story of Oskar Schindler’s efforts to protect Jews during the Holocaust. Schindler, a member of the Nazi party, initially arrived in Kraków in 1939, driven by the prospect of financial gain in the ‘wild east’ of German-occupied Poland.

However, as the horrors of the Holocaust unfolded around him, his perspective changed, and he began to use his enamel factory as a refuge for Jewish workers. He would ultimately save some 1,200 lives.

Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler in Schindler's List (Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures)

How historically accurate is Schindler's List?

While Schindler's List is widely regarded as a historically sound portrayal of the Holocaust – its events anchored in archival documentation and in the testimonies of those that Schindler saved – there are nuances to consider regarding its accuracy.

For instance, that some minor characters and scenes were added or altered for dramatic purposes. A good example of this is the character of Itzhak Stern, played by Ben Kingsley, who is a composite of several people who helped Schindler to run his factory.

The film also takes a few creative liberties to maximise its emotional impact, and the transformation of Schindler himself is a good case in point. Many take issue with the apparent beatification of Schindler, pointing out that – for all his later heroics – he arrived in Kraków as an agent of the German state, as a Nazi Party member, and as someone bent on exploiting the German occupation of Poland for his own ends.

Though this fact is not exactly glossed over in the film, Schindler’s moral conversion is certainly subjected to some artistic licence. The telling scene in this regard is when Schindler and his mistress witness the liquidation of the Kraków ghetto while out riding. It is, of course, a hugely powerful and emotive moment, but not based on historical fact. We don’t know when Schindler’s moral conversion occurred, and whether he witnessed the liquidation in this way at all.

Nonetheless, aside from such artistic flourishes, the film should be commended for its commitment to portraying the horrific reality of the Holocaust with unflinching authenticity.

For instance, the depiction of the liquidation of the Kraków ghetto (with the exception of Schindler witnessing it) is perhaps as close to historical fact as it is possible to get in a Hollywood film, along with the execution of Jews in mass shootings, or the horrifying conditions shown in the nearby concentration camp at Płaszów.

Spielberg himself deserves much of the credit for this. He used real locations in Poland, and many of the survivors from Schindler’s factory were consulted during the film’s production. His meticulous attention to detail, combined with his empathy for the survivors and victims, ensured that Schindler’s List would remain one of the most historically accurate depictions of the Holocaust in cinematic history.

The cultural relevance of Schindler’s List

Even 30 years after its release, Schindler’s List still holds the public’s imagination because it presents the Holocaust not just as an abstract historical event, but as a deeply personal story about one man’s moral awakening in the face of absolute evil. It forces us to confront the complexities of human nature and our capacity for both cruelty and kindness. It demands of us the discomforting question: ‘what would I have done?’

The most important philosophical theme in Schindler's List is the exploration of moral choice in a world consumed by immorality. The film shows that even in the face of totalitarianism and institutionalised violence, the actions of the individual can still make a difference. Schindler’s transformation from a selfish businessman to a man of compassion is a powerful narrative that speaks to the universal human struggle between good and evil, and shows the impact that our individual choices can have on the lives of others.

One of the most memorable motifs in Schindler’s List is the ‘girl in red,’ a young Jewish child who appears briefly in the film amidst the chaos of the Kraków ghetto liquidation, and then later in a scene depicting the burning of the dead. In striking contrast to the otherwise black-and-white film, she is shown in a red coat, giving her presence enormous emotional weight. The use of colour for the girl is a powerful visual metaphor for the human cost of the Holocaust, emphasising the fate of the individual amongst collective tragedy.

How Schindler’s List has shaped our understanding of the Holocaust

It is rare for a historical novel or film to penetrate our collective consciousness, but Schindler’s List has had a significant impact on how the Holocaust is understood by the public.

One might legitimately question whether Schindler’s List is the most complete and accurate representation of the Holocaust on screen, especially given its tight focus on events in Kraków. But, given its remarkable success, Schindler’s List has certainly played a significant role in bringing the story of the Holocaust to a much wider audience than any history book could manage, and offering an accessible yet deeply emotional account of events that may otherwise seem distant.

Our historical understanding of the Holocaust continues to evolve, of course, as historians offer new analyses and more testimonies from survivors become available. However, the role of cinema is hugely significant in cementing the wider, popular understanding of the Holocaust, especially as the events themselves retreat beyond human memory.

Schindler’s List is that rare thing: a film that transcends the genre of cinema. It is a timeless and essential work of art.

Advertisement

For more content like this, check out find the historical TV series and films streaming now, and our picks of the new history TV and radio released in the UK this week