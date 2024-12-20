Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the film stars Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams, the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

Despite facing racism and sexism – and gruelling working conditions – they were committed to serving their country with honour and distinction.

Molly Sampson, a historical consultant on the film, spoke to HistoryExtra about these unsung heroes who were united in their determination, and in doing so they delivered hope and shattered barriers.

Is The Six Triple Eight, based on a true story?

Yes, though some details have been adapted for the screen, The Six Triple Eight is based on a true story. It tells the tale of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, a ground-breaking unit of 855 women who volunteered to serve their country during the Second World War.

The movie highlights their extraordinary mission: clearing a staggering backlog of undelivered mail for US troops stationed in Europe.

It also addresses the systemic racism and sexism they faced, as well as their resilience and unity in overcoming these challenges.

During the Second World War, US military policies and societal norms enforced rigid racial classifications, shaping the experiences of service members. Women of Latinx heritage serving in the WAC were often required to choose between identifying as Black – thereby being placed in segregated units – or White. Lydia Thornton, a member of the Six Triple Eight and of Afro-Mexican descent, faced this decision during her enlistment. She chose to serve under the strict rules of segregation, a testament to the complex interplay of race, identity, and military policy during the era.

While the film dramatises certain events for storytelling purposes, its foundation is a true account of these unsung heroes’ service and dedication.

Why was the Six Triple Eight formed?

The Six Triple Eight was created to solve a US Army crisis: the backlog of over 3.7 million undelivered letters and packages for troops in Europe.

It might not sound like one of the most pressing problems in a time of war, but mail sent during the conflict provided soldiers with a vital connection to home, and was a major morale booster.

Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams and Milauna Jackson as Lt Campbell in The Six Triple Eight (Photo credit: Laura Radford / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy of Netflix)

The situation demanded urgent attention, and so the War Department responded by forming the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-Black, all-female unit led by Black officers.

Their mission: clear the backlog, restore the mail system, and boost soldier morale. The Six Triple Eight’s creation marked not only a solution to a logistical problem but also a significant step forward in racial and gender integration within the military.

The Six Triple Eight was part of the US Army’s Women’s Army Corps. This branch had been created in May 1942 as the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) – an emergency reserve without full military status enlisted women to serve in support roles and fix a growing manpower crisis. In July 1943, additional legislation was passed, eliminating the auxiliary status and creating the Women’s Army Corps.

By late 1944, nearly 14,000 Wacs were serving overseas. However, due to the US Army’s segregation policy, Black Wacs were excluded from these deployments, confined to stateside roles despite their training and qualifications.

This exclusion was challenged by civil rights leaders like Mary McLeod Bethune, whose advocacy with First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt highlighted the capabilities of Black Wacs and pressured the War Department to act.

The Six Triple Eight’s creation answered Bethune’s campaign that there should be “a role for black women in the war overseas,” and in February 1945, they set sail for Europe.

Who was the real Major Charity Adams?

In The Six Triple Eight, Kerry Washington portrays Major Charity Adams, the trailblazing commander of the 6888th.

Charity Adams, future leader of the Six Triple Eight, was part of the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps' first officer training class (Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Born in North Carolina and raised in South Carolina, Adams was a teacher and graduate student in Ohio before joining the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps in 1942. She was part of the first WAAC officer training class, where she graduated as a Second Lieutenant and quickly distinguished herself as a training officer at Fort Des Moines, Iowa.

Known for her professionalism and unwavering dedication, Adams not only ensured the success of the Six Triple Eight’s mission, but served as a role model for the women under her command

While at the training centre, Adams experienced the realities of discrimination. Following her first visit to the Officer’s Club, she was berated by an unnamed white male Colonel for socialising in a desegregated space. Her experience would be echoed in the Officer’s Club at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, where the Six Triple Eight were stationed while training for overseas service. Adams later recalled how these instances, handled with necessary grace, fuelled her motivation for her remarkable career.

Her leadership and exceptional service led to rapid promotions, and by the time she took command of the Six Triple Eight, she had risen to the rank of Major. By the time she left the army in 1946, she was a Lieutenant Colonel, the second-highest rank available to women in the Corps.

Known for her professionalism and unwavering dedication, Adams not only ensured the success of the Six Triple Eight’s mission but also served as a role model for the women under her command, navigating the dual challenges of racism and sexism with her reputation for dignity and determination.

How was the Six Triple Eight received overseas?

The Six Triple Eight’s arrival in Europe was both celebratory and fraught with challenges.

Disembarking in Glasgow in February 1945, the women were greeted by the sound of bagpipes and the presence of Brigadier General Davis, who conducted an onboard inspection.

Their journey continued to Birmingham, England, where they were welcomed warmly by US troops and British citizens. The women were billeted at King Edward’s School, where American troops had prepared their accommodations.

A parade reviewed by US Lieutenant General John CH Lee drew large crowds, reflecting both the curiosity and respect of the British public.

Captain Mary Kearney and Major Charity Adams inspect the first arrivals to the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion at a temporary post in Birmingham, England (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

What did the Six Triple Eight do in the Second World War?

The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion took on the enormous task of clearing a massive backlog of mail for US troops in the European theatre of operations.

Upon their arrival at the First Base Post Office in Birmingham, England, they faced 3.7 million pieces of undelivered mail. These ranged from letters from home, to care packages filled with food and gifts – some dating back to Christmas 1943.

Using a sophisticated system of locator cards and Central Directories, the women worked in three eight-hour shifts around the clock, cross-referencing and updating outdated locator information to ensure accurate delivery. When addresses could not be verified, undeliverable mail was returned to the sender.

What discrimination did the women of the Six Triple Eight face?

Within the military, the women faced ongoing discrimination. While the segregation that existed stateside – such as the water fountains labelled “colored” at Fort Oglethorpe – were resolved, in the UK new issues existed.

Beauty parlours were readily available in the US, even at smaller installations without one on base. However, no hair salon or shop was stocked with the necessary hair treatments and cosmetics in Birmingham. Instead, Adams and her Special Services officer, Captain Mildred Carter, had to acquire all the materials and equipment necessary to create their own beauty parlour. This facility would also be used by members of the Army Nurse Corps, who sometimes used leave passes to make an appointment.

The unit also faced other challenges. While in Birmingham, the American Red Cross tried to prevent the Six Triple Eight members from using service clubs. In one instance of discrimination, a member of the unit was not allowed to stay overnight, instead having to stay with a local English family (who in turn welcomed her warmly). The Red Cross’s response was to eventually offer another facility to the unit – one that was wholly separate and segregated – which was promptly boycotted by the Six Triple Eight.

Tensions escalated further when an unnamed general demanded a review of the battalion. Because of their duty schedule – three eight-hour shifts – only one-third of women were available for the parade.

The general demanded the rest of the women quit either working or sleeping. When told this was impossible, he threatened to replace Major Adams with a lower-ranking white officer. Her defiant response – “Over my dead body” – has come to represent the unit’s wartime reputation for resilience and resolve in the face of systemic bias.

Adams was warned she would be facing a court-martial for insubordination. Her defence came down to a counter-court-martial based on directives that banned the use of racially charged language.

The general dropped his charge, and Adams continued her command.

What difference did the Six Triple Eight make?

In just three months, the Six Triple Eight had cleared the backlog of letters and packages in Birmingham. That is half the time that they had been allotted. Their success led to their reassignment to Rouen, France, where they continued their work under similar conditions.

Milauna Jackson as Lt. Campbell, Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams and Ebony Obsidian as Lena Derriecott King in The Six Triple Eight. The unit cleared a huge backlog of delayed post destined for US soldiers during WW2 (Photo credit: Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy of Netflix)

Despite the gruelling schedule, the women participated in community events (including a parade celebrating French saint Joan of Arc) and hosted an open house to showcase their facilities. Members of the unit also participated in several sports events; the basketball team made it to the championship tournament but faced difficulties securing transportation due to segregation. In the end they won – but only after Lieutenant General John CH Lee was informed and provided his private train car for their use.

In just three months, the Six Triple Eight had cleared the backlog of letters and packages in Birmingham. That is half the time that they had been allotted

Tragedy struck the battalion in Rouen when three members – Mary Bankston, Mary Barlow, and Dolores Browne – were killed in a vehicle accident. A testament of the esprit de corps of the Six Triple Eight was the fact the women were not given a typical military burial. Instead, the unit collected money to purchase caskets, women with prior experience handled the preparation of the bodies, and Protestant and Catholic funeral services were held. Today, these three are among only four women buried at the Normandy American Cemetery.

In October 1945, the unit moved to Paris. By the time the Six Triple Eight was disbanded in March 1946, they had processed an estimated 17 million pieces of mail, ensuring soldiers remained connected to their loved ones.

What happened to the Six Triple Eight after the Second World War?

After the war, the Six Triple Eight returned to the United States, and the unit was formally disbanded at Camp Kilmer, New Jersey, in March 1946.

Major Charity Adams received a promotion to Lieutenant Colonel upon her return, making her one of the highest-ranking women in the Corps.

For many of the women, military service was a temporary chapter. While some stayed in the armed forces, most returned to civilian life. Despite their extraordinary contributions, the Six Triple Eight’s story faded into obscurity for decades, overshadowed by larger narratives of the war.

What is the legacy of the Six Triple Eight today?

In recent years, the Six Triple Eight has gained greater recognition. A monument dedicated to the battalion was unveiled at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas in 2018, sparking renewed interest in their story.

In 2019, the unit was awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation for its exceptional service in the Second World War. This recognition highlighted their impact on the morale and welfare of US troops and their professionalism in the face of adversity.

Through the efforts of advocates including retired Army Colonel Edna Cummings, the Six Triple Eight was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2022, the highest civilian honour given by Congress.

These commemorations ensure that the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion – their service, sacrifices, and triumphs – continue to inspire future generations.

The Six Triple Eight is available on Netflix now.



Molly Sampson is the Executive Director of the Maritime Museum of Sandusky. She is also a historian focusing on the Women’s Army Corps during the Second World War and served as historical consultant for The Six Triple Eight