Women secret agents in Nazi-occupied France

Kate Vigurs discusses the female agents of Britain’s Special Operations Executive, who carried out resistance work in France during the Second World War

Published:

Kate Vigurs discusses the 39 female agents of the Special Operation Executive’s F-section, a diverse cohort of women recruited to carry out resistance work in occupied France during the Second World War – from wireless operation to crucial planning for D-Day.

Kate Vigurs is the author of Mission France: The True History of the Women of SOE (Yale, 2021)

