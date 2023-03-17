Eat for victory: WW2’s British Restaurants
Bryce Evans takes listeners back to the aspirational canteens of Second World War Britain, which became bastions of good food, good prices and good company
Canteen dining conjures up visions of plastic trays, hard benches and bowls of beige slop. But as the hardships of the Second World War began to bite, punters flocked to an idealistic establishment called the “British Restaurant” for good food, good prices and good company. Bryce Evans tells Ellie Cawthorne about these healthy, economical establishments, and explores what lessons they could hold for us today.
Read a feature by Bryce Evans on British Restaurants here.
Authors
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.
