Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Second World War
  4. Socialite, countess, WW2 spy: Aline Griffith
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Socialite, countess, WW2 spy: Aline Griffith

Larry Loftis details the life and work of Aline Griffith, a model-turned-spy who rose to the upper echelons of society in WW2 Spain

Larry Loftis details the life and work of Aline Griffith, a model-turned-spy who rose to the upper echelons of society in WW2 Spain. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Larry Loftis details the life and work of Aline Griffith, a model-turned-spy who rose to the upper echelons of society in WW2 Spain, mingling with everyone from famous bullfighters to the Spanish aristocracy.

Advertisement

Larry Loftis is the author of The Princess Spy: The True Story of World War II Spy Aline Griffith, Countess of Romanones (Atria, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Women's history

Larry Loftis details the life and work of Aline Griffith, a model-turned-spy who rose to the upper echelons of society in WW2 Spain. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Try 6 issues for only £9.99 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW