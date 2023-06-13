WW2 The Big Questions | HistoryExtra podcast series
WW2 the big questions: the build up.
Historian and broadcaster Laurence Rees explains some of the short and long term causes of the Second World War
WW2 the big questions: the early years of the conflict.
From Dunkirk to Pearl Harbor, Laurence Rees charts the major moments of the opening stages of the Second World War
WW2 the big questions: the 'Big Three'.
Laurence Rees explores the role of Churchill, Stalin and Roosevelt in shaping the course of the Second World War
WW2 the big questions: the Holocaust.
Historian Laurence Rees charts the devastating course of the Holocaust
WW2 the big questions: final stages of the conflict.
From D-Day to the atom bomb, Laurence Rees guides listeners through the closing stages of the Second World War