What one duel can tell us about Jacobean England
Lloyd Bowen uses the story of one 1601 duel to explore the codes of honour that governed elite violence at the time
Lloyd Bowen shares the story of one remarkable 1601 duel with Elinor Evans. He reveals what the wealth of evidence around a single dispute can tell us about the codes of honour that governed elite violence in early modern England.
Lloyd Bowen is the author Anatomy of a Duel in Jacobean England: Gentry Honour, Violence and the Law (Boydell & Brewer, 2021)