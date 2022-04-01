History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

What one duel can tell us about Jacobean England

Lloyd Bowen uses the story of one 1601 duel to explore the codes of honour that governed elite violence at the time

By
Published: April 1, 2022 at 10:11 am
Try 6 issues for only £9.99 when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed

Lloyd Bowen shares the story of one remarkable 1601 duel with Elinor Evans. He reveals what the wealth of evidence around a single dispute can tell us about the codes of honour that governed elite violence in early modern England.

Advertisement

Lloyd Bowen is the author Anatomy of a Duel in Jacobean England: Gentry Honour, Violence and the Law (Boydell & Brewer, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Advertisement
Advertisement

Try 6 issues for £9.99 and save up to 72% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today!

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content