The golden age of piracy: everything you wanted to know
Rebecca Simon responds to your questions on the ‘golden age’ of piracy, when bands of buccaneers menaced the high seas, preying on merchant vessels
Published:
In the latest in our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, historian Rebecca Simon responds to your questions on the 17th-century ‘golden age’ of piracy, when bands of buccaneers menaced the high seas and preyed on merchant vessels. Plus, how accurate are pop culture portrayals of pirates?
Rebecca Simon is the author of Why We Love Pirates: The Hunt for Captain Kidd and How He Changed Piracy Forever (Mango Press, 2020)
