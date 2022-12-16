This recipe for an alcohol-filled punch comes from a 1670 cookery book by English writer Hannah Woolley. This text, The Queen-Like Closet, Or, Rich Cabinet was written for “ladies, gentlewomen, and to all other of the Female Sex who do delight in, or be desirous of good accomplishments”.
It was intended to help women prepare food and drink for a wide variety of scenarios, from recipes with supposed medicinal properties, such as “plague-water” or “the snail water excellent for Consumptions”, to directions for preparing meals appropriate “for Gentlemen’s Houses of Lesser Quality”.
Punch was a popular drink in 17th-century England. Some say it was first created by adventurous sailors working for the East India Company, whose rations of beer tended to spoil on the weeks-long trip to India’s tropical shores. When they reached the sub-continent, they apparently transformed their unpalatable rations into downable drinks, by adding Indian spices and spirits.