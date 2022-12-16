This recipe for an alcohol-filled punch comes from a 1670 cookery book by English writer Hannah Woolley. This text, The Queen-Like Closet, Or, Rich Cabinet was written for “ladies, gentlewomen, and to all other of the Female Sex who do delight in, or be desirous of good accomplishments”.

It was intended to help women prepare food and drink for a wide variety of scenarios, from recipes with supposed medicinal properties, such as “plague-water” or “the snail water excellent for Consumptions”, to directions for preparing meals appropriate “for Gentlemen’s Houses of Lesser Quality”.