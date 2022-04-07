The Black Death: living through the plague
Join us for episode three in our six-part series examining how the Black Death shook the Middle Ages…
Published: April 7, 2022 at 8:45 am
What would it have been like to live through a Black Death outbreak? In this episode, Ellie Cawthorne speaks to Professor Samuel Cohn about the experiences of medieval people in communities ravaged by the deadly disease. He reveals what the chroniclers tell us about the range of responses to the crisis in the late 1340s, and the lengths people went to to survive.
Note: the primary sources quoted in this series are taken from:
- The Black Death, translated and edited by Rosemary Horrox (1994)
- The Black Death, The Great Mortality of 1348-1350: A Brief History with Documents, John Arberth (2005)
Want to hear more? Browse the rest of the episodes in our podcast series on the Black Death
