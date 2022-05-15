The Restoration: everything you wanted to know
Dr Clare Jackson tackles listener questions on the reestablishment of the monarchy in 1660, after 11 years of Republican rule
By
Published: May 15, 2022 at 12:51 pm
How did the Restoration of the monarchy come about, after a period of civil war and 11 years of Republican rule? How smooth was the transfer of power? And what did it mean for the everyday person? Speaking with Elinor Evans, Dr Clare Jackson tackles listener questions and popular internet search queries on Charles II’s ascension to the throne, in the latest episode in our Everything you wanted to know series.
Advertisement
Authors
Elinor EvansDigital editor
Advertisement
Advertisement
Try 3 issues for £5 PLUS receive The Queen Special Edition worth £9.99* when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement