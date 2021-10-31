Salem witch trials podcast, episode 2: how events spiralled out of control
In order to understand why the Salem witch trials happened, we need to get to grips with how exactly things unfolded over the course of 1692. In this episode, we piece together a timeline of the events that reveals how the strange behaviour of a couple of young girls spread like a virus, mutating and mushrooming into community-wide paranoia that ultimately culminated in multiple executions.