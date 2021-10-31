Salem witch trials podcast, episode 3: A ‘new Jerusalem’ on the edge of a wilderness
In 1692, Salem was a colonial outpost teetering on the edge of a precipice. In this episode we’ll explore what life was like in the New England settlement, and consider whether environmental pressures – from the threat of attack to an inhospitable climate –could have played a role in the outbreak of accusations of witchcraft.