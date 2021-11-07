History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Stuart
  4. Salem witch trials podcast, episode 6: Chaos in the courtroom

Salem witch trials podcast, episode 6: Chaos in the courtroom

The list of failings that could be levelled against the Salem justice system is substantial – from the acceptance of so-called ‘spectral evidence’ to the chaotic scenes that unfolded in the courtroom

Salem Web large

Published:

The list of failings that could be levelled against the Salem justice system is substantial – from the acceptance of so-called ‘spectral evidence’ to the chaotic scenes that unfolded in the courtroom. In this episode we’ll consider how suspected witches were tried, revealing how they were induced into giving confessions and even encouraged to implicate others.

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Want to hear more? Browse the rest of the episodes in our series Investigating the Salem witch trials

Authors

245502111_589019302133510_4195638758184966366_n

Ellie Cawthorne

Podcast editor, HistoryExtra

Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.

Tags

More on: American history

Salem Web large
Learn more about this subject
Subs Xmas 2021 sidebar

Subscribe to your favourite history magazine today and choose a book worth £25!

SUBSCRIBE NOW