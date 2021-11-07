Salem witch trials podcast, episode 6: Chaos in the courtroom
The list of failings that could be levelled against the Salem justice system is substantial – from the acceptance of so-called ‘spectral evidence’ to the chaotic scenes that unfolded in the courtroom
In this episode we'll consider how suspected witches were tried, revealing how they were induced into giving confessions and even encouraged to implicate others.
