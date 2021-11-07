Salem witch trials podcast, episode 7: Quarrelsome neighbours & family tensions
Salem was made up of a dense web of social connections – not all of which were harmonious. In fact, it was a community riven with fault lines that threatened to open up into great chasms of conflict. In this episode we’ll investigate whether tensions between members of the community could help explain who was accused of demonic activity – and who accused them.
