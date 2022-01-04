Malcolm Gaskill on The Ruin of All Witches

This is a real-life folktale about a witch-hunt in the community of Springfield, western Massachusetts, in the late 1640s. In a town blighted by misfortune, the suspicions of neighbours settle on a married couple, Hugh and Mary Parsons – he threatening, she delusional. When husband and wife accuse each other of witchcraft, their fate is sealed. A parable for our times, the tragedy of Hugh and Mary is a study in intolerance and ostracism, the instability of truth, and the destructive power of emotion.

Advertisement

Listen to Malcolm discuss the witch-hunt on the HistoryExtra podcast