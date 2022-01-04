History Extra logo
A forgotten witch hunt in New England

Malcolm Gaskill speaks about a little-known 1651 witchcraft case from Springfield, Massachusetts

Published:

Malcolm Gaskill speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about his book The Ruin of All Witches, which chronicles a little-known 1651 witchcraft case from Springfield, Massachusetts, revealing how an irascible brickmaker and his wife found themselves accused of diabolical activity.

Malcolm Gaskill is the author of The Ruin of All Witches: Life and Death in the New World (Allen Lane, 2021)

