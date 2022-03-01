History Extra logo
Witch hunters: cynical persecutors or misguided zealots? 

Marion Gibson discusses the methods and motivations of “witch finders” who sought out supernatural wrongdoing in Stuart Britain 

Published:

Marion Gibson discusses the motivations and methods of “witch finders” who sought out supernatural wrongdoing in Stuart Britain. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, she discusses why people became witch hunters and explores the techniques they used to extract confessions, from strip-searching and sleep deprivation to ‘swimming’.

Ellie Cawthorne

