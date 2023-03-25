Anne of Cleves: The ultimate survivor
In this six-part series exclusively available to HistoryExtra subscribers, leading Tudor historians delve into the fascinating lives of each of Henry VIII’s iconic queens. In this episode, Dr Elizabeth Norton discusses Anne of Cleves...
Although Henry’s fourth wife is typically remembered as a dowdy ‘Flander’s Mare’, historian Elizabeth Norton argues that this image of her couldn’t be further from the truth. Speaking to Rhiannon Davies, she paints a picture of Anne as a beleaguered German princess who managed to come out of her disastrous marriage on top, amassing riches, a string of palaces – and even intimate invitations from the king himself…
Dr Elizabeth Norton is a historian specialising in the queens of England and the Tudor period. Her books include Anne of Cleves: Henry VIII’s Discarded Bride (Amberley, 2009)
