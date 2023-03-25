Although Henry’s fourth wife is typically remembered as a dowdy ‘Flander’s Mare’, historian Elizabeth Norton argues that this image of her couldn’t be further from the truth. Speaking to Rhiannon Davies, she paints a picture of Anne as a beleaguered German princess who managed to come out of her disastrous marriage on top, amassing riches, a string of palaces – and even intimate invitations from the king himself…

Dr Elizabeth Norton is a historian specialising in the queens of England and the Tudor period. Her books include Anne of Cleves: Henry VIII’s Discarded Bride (Amberley, 2009)

