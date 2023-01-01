Six Wives: a HistoryExtra podcast series
The story of King Henry VIII’s six wives is a tale of political crisis and personal tragedy, sacrifice and survival, sex and death, scandal, love and betrayal.
But, after centuries of myth have built up around this story, has it clouded our view of the real women involved?
In this six-part podcast series, we’ll be peeling back the layers of mythmaking to take another look at these fascinating women, who shaped the course of Henry’s reign – and the history of England.
