Disabled people in Tudor times

Phillipa Vincent-Connolly explores the lives of disabled people in the Tudor era. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, she uncovers complex attitudes to disability in the period, and reveals how some disabled figures played key roles at the royal court.

Advertisement

Phillipa Vincent-Connolly is the author of the Disability and the Tudors: All the King's Fools (Pen & Sword, 2021)