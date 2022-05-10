The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
Disabled people in Tudor times
Phillipa Vincent-Connolly explores the lives of disabled people in the Tudor era, from community care to the royal court
Phillipa Vincent-Connolly explores the lives of disabled people in the Tudor era. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, she uncovers complex attitudes to disability in the period, and reveals how some disabled figures played key roles at the royal court.
Phillipa Vincent-Connolly is the author of the Disability and the Tudors: All the King's Fools (Pen & Sword, 2021)