zThe demure Jane Seymour was Henry VIII’s third wife. Their love story reached its climax when she delivered the king’s only surviving male heir, Edward – only for it to come crashing down, as Jane died from complications in childbirth. Rhiannon Davies speaks to Dr Nicola Tallis to investigate the tumultuous life of the woman who gave Henry what he longed for most.

Dr Nicola Tallis is an author and historian with expertise in Tudor England. Her latest book is All the Queen’s Jewels, 1445–1548: Power, Majesty and Display (Routledge, 2022)

Explore the full video series

In our accompanying six-part video series, leading Tudor historians delve into the fascinating lives of each of Henry VIII’s iconic queens. Could Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard have avoided the executioner’s block? Why can Anne of Cleves be seen as the true survivor? And who was the queen whom Henry loved most?

Find out in this video series exclusively available to HistoryExtra subscribers. All episodes are available to watch now:

On the podcast | Explore the full Six Wives audio series

The story of King Henry VIII’s six wives is a tale of political crisis and personal tragedy, sacrifice and survival, sex and death, scandal, love and betrayal. But, after centuries of myth have built up around this story, has it clouded our view of the real women involved? In our accompanying six-part podcast series, we’ll be peeling back the layers of mythmaking to take another look at these fascinating women, who shaped the course of Henry’s reign – and the history of England.

Advertisement

Want to learn more about the queens?