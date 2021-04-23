All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
The pretenders who threatened Henry VII’s crown
Nathen Amin discusses the plots and conspiracies that threatened to unseat Henry VII from his throne
Published:
Nathen Amin discusses his latest book, Henry VII and the Tudor Pretenders, which explores the conspiracies and plots that challenged Henry VII’s crown. He talks about the prominent ‘pretenders’ who declared themselves to be royal claimants, including Lambert Simnel and Perkin Warbeck.
Nathen Amin is the author of Henry VII and the Tudor Pretenders: Simnel, Warbeck and Warwick
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast