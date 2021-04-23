Accessibility Links

The pretenders who threatened Henry VII’s crown

Nathen Amin discusses the plots and conspiracies that threatened to unseat Henry VII from his throne

Nathen Amin discusses the plots and conspiracies that threatened to unseat Henry VII from his throne. (Illustration by Eleanor Taylor)

Nathen Amin discusses his latest book, Henry VII and the Tudor Pretenders, which explores the conspiracies and plots that challenged Henry VII’s crown. He talks about the prominent ‘pretenders’ who declared themselves to be royal claimants, including Lambert Simnel and Perkin Warbeck.

Nathen Amin is the author of Henry VII and the Tudor Pretenders: Simnel, Warbeck and Warwick

