The pretenders who threatened Henry VII’s crown

Nathen Amin discusses his latest book, Henry VII and the Tudor Pretenders, which explores the conspiracies and plots that challenged Henry VII’s crown. He talks about the prominent ‘pretenders’ who declared themselves to be royal claimants, including Lambert Simnel and Perkin Warbeck.

Nathen Amin is the author of Henry VII and the Tudor Pretenders: Simnel, Warbeck and Warwick

