The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Eliza Acton: Britain’s first modern cookery writer
Annabel Abbs discusses the first modern cookery writer Eliza Acton, the subject of her new novel The Language of Food
Writer Annabel Abbs discusses poet and food writer Eliza Acton, the protagonist of her new historical novel The Language of Food. She tells Emma Slattery Williams about Acton’s story and how her legacy has been overshadowed by Mrs Beeton.
Advertisement
Annabel Abbs is the author of The Language of Food (Simon & Schuster, 2022)
Emma is BBC History Revealed’s staff writer, covering all areas of history – from Egyptian pharaohs and pirates queens to Queen Victoria and Marilyn Monroe. She also compiles HistoryExtra’s Victorians newsletter and can be heard interviewing historians on the HistoryExtra podcast.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save 49% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine for just £39.99 every 13 issues + receive our Royal History Bundle worth £95*