Escaping slavery in the American South
Shaun Wallace discusses how newspaper adverts for fugitive enslaved people can be used to reconstruct the stories those who escaped slavery
How can we reconstruct the experiences of enslaved people? Historian Shaun Wallace speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about his work on the Fugitive Slave Database, which uses newspaper adverts for fugitive enslaved people from the American South to reconstruct the stories of those who escaped from slavery.
