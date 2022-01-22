History Extra logo
Escaping slavery in the American South

Shaun Wallace discusses how newspaper adverts for fugitive enslaved people can be used to reconstruct the stories those who escaped slavery

Published:

How can we reconstruct the experiences of enslaved people? Historian Shaun Wallace speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about his work on the Fugitive Slave Database, which uses newspaper adverts for fugitive enslaved people from the American South to reconstruct the stories of those who escaped from slavery.

Authors

Ellie Cawthorne

Podcast editor, HistoryExtra

Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.

