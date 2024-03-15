The first two episodes of the seven-episode miniseries debuted on Apple TV+ on 15 March 2024, offering viewers a gritty glimpse of this quasi-mythic period of American history that coincided with the end of the American Civil War. Now, we’re looking ahead to Manhunt episode 3, and the rest of the release schedule, to see what to expect from the remaining run of the show.

Anthony Boyle as John Wilkes Booth in a dark room, looking straight ahead in Manhunt

Manhunt episode 3 releases on Friday 22 March 2024, on Apple TV +, one week after the double-bill debut on 15 March.

Manhunt release schedule

Manhunt consists of seven episodes, with new instalments airing weekly following on from 15 March’s two-part start, concluding in mid-April.

Episode 1 – Pilot – Friday 15 March

Episode 2 – Post Mortem – Friday 15 March

Episode 3 – Let the Sheep Flee – Friday 22 March

Episode 4 – The Secret Line – Friday 29 March

Episode 5 – A Man of Destiny – Friday 5 April

Episode 6 – Useless – Friday 12 April

Episode 7 – The Final Act – Friday 19 April

Tobias Menzies (left) and Brandon Flynn (right) as Edwin Stanton and Edwin Stanton Jr talking in a dark room in Apple TV + series Manhunt

Where to watch Manhunt

Manhunt is available to watch exclusively on streaming service Apple TV+, which is also the home of other impressive historical dramas like Masters of the Air, and 2023’s epic Napoleon movie.

Manhunt trailer

Apple TV+ released the trailer for Manhunt in February, teasing the famous high-stakes chase that audiences will embark on with the series. Watch it below:

To learn more about the real history behind Lincoln’s murder, read HistoryExtra’s feature on how history would have changed if Abraham Lincoln hadn’t been assassinated.