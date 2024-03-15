Manhunt release schedule: when is episode 3?
The new Apple TV+ series, Manhunt, is a slick historical drama focussing on the aftermath of the assassination of Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth, and the 12-day chase to capture the president’s murderer. Manhunt's weekly release schedule will feed new episodes to viewers until mid-April...
One of the most anticipated historical drama series of the year, Manhunt, is a glossy, Apple TV+ adaptation of historian James L Swanson's non-fiction 2007 book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer – itself an account of the consequential 12 days between Abraham Lincoln’s murder and the subsequent death of his killer John Wilkes Booth.
The first two episodes of the seven-episode miniseries debuted on Apple TV+ on 15 March 2024, offering viewers a gritty glimpse of this quasi-mythic period of American history that coincided with the end of the American Civil War. Now, we’re looking ahead to Manhunt episode 3, and the rest of the release schedule, to see what to expect from the remaining run of the show.
Manhunt episode 3 release date
Manhunt episode 3 releases on Friday 22 March 2024, on Apple TV +, one week after the double-bill debut on 15 March.
Manhunt release schedule
Manhunt consists of seven episodes, with new instalments airing weekly following on from 15 March’s two-part start, concluding in mid-April.
Episode 1 – Pilot – Friday 15 March
Episode 2 – Post Mortem – Friday 15 March
Episode 3 – Let the Sheep Flee – Friday 22 March
Episode 4 – The Secret Line – Friday 29 March
Episode 5 – A Man of Destiny – Friday 5 April
Episode 6 – Useless – Friday 12 April
Episode 7 – The Final Act – Friday 19 April
Where to watch Manhunt
Manhunt is available to watch exclusively on streaming service Apple TV+, which is also the home of other impressive historical dramas like Masters of the Air, and 2023’s epic Napoleon movie.
Manhunt trailer
Apple TV+ released the trailer for Manhunt in February, teasing the famous high-stakes chase that audiences will embark on with the series. Watch it below:
To learn more about the real history behind Lincoln’s murder, read HistoryExtra’s feature on how history would have changed if Abraham Lincoln hadn’t been assassinated.
