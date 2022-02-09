History Extra logo
Mexico’s ill-fated Austrian emperor

Edward Shawcross describes a little-known attempt to install an Austrian archduke as emperor of Mexico in the mid-19th century

Published:

Edward Shawcross speaks to Elinor Evans about a little-known and disastrous attempt to install a Habsburg archduke, Ferdinand Maximilian, as emperor of Mexico in the mid-19th century, at a time when the US Civil War was raging.

Edward Shawcross is the author of The Last Emperor of Mexico: A Disaster in the New World (Faber & Faber, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

Elinor Evans

Digital editor

Elinor Evans is digital editor of HistoryExtra.com. She commissions and writes history articles for the website, and regularly interviews historians for the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast

