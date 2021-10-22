What was clog fighting?

It might seem odd today but English clogs, or wooden soled shoes, were popular among coal miners, factory workers and mill hands in northern England in the 19th century. Wherever it was damp underfoot, clogs were the preferred footwear because they were cheap (to buy and repair), durable and comfortable. Clog dancing was a well-loved form of entertainment, but the metal-capped shoes were also employed in a more threatening manner.

Clog fighting, known in Lancashire as ‘purring’, was a particularly brutal means of settling disputes. The rules were simple: two clog fighters would climb into a large open ended barrel, sit on the rim, and kick away at each others’ shins until one or the other had raised his legs out of the barrel in submission. Three submissions marked the end of the contest.