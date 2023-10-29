The real Ward McAllister. (Image by Getty Images)

Cultivating a network within such circles (he founded the Society of Patriarchs in 1872, which comprised of a group of 25 ‘worthy gentlemen’ from New York society), McAllister was soon regarded as a tastemaker.

He would often cherry-pick friends from both old money and new, matchmaking where he saw an expedient opportunity that would better society (and perhaps burnish his own reputation along the way).

Ward McAllister, played by Nathan Lane (centre) in period drama 'The Gilded Age', was a social arbiter in late 19th century New York. (Alison Rosa Cohen © 2021 Heyday Productions, LLC and Universal Television LLC)

Together, he and the famed Mrs Astor worked together to shun undesirables and elevate the deserving, protecting (as they saw it) the traditions of the old families, including during the War of the Operas. He's often credited with the phrase, 'the Four Hundred'.

“There are only about four hundred people in fashionable New York Society,” he told the New York Tribune in 1888. “If you go outside that number,” he warned, “you strike people who are either not at ease in a ballroom or else make other people not at ease.”

Four years later, the New York Times published an ‘official’ list of the Four Hundred deemed acceptable by McAllister and other social judges of the day.

His book Society As I Have Found It was published in 1890. He died in 1895.

Mrs Astor in The Gilded Age Both Mrs Astor and Ward McAllister appear in Julian Fellowes’ period drama The Gilded Age, played by Donna Murphy and Nathan Lane respectively. Their characters are drawn from reality, portrayed as gatekeepers between extravagantly wealthy newcomer Bertha Russell (an original character in the drama played by Carrie Coon) and New York society. The fictional Russells’ attempts in the drama to break into the upper ranges of this set mirror those of the Vanderbilts in many ways. Read more about the real history the show draws upon: Mrs Astor and the Four Hundred

Who were the tycoons of the Gilded Age? Meet the ruthless 'robber barons' who made millions

What was the War of the Operas in Gilded Age New York?

Advertisement

Series 2 of The Gilded Age is streaming on HBO in the US from 29 October 2023, and in the UK will be broadcast on Sky Atlantic and available to stream on NOW