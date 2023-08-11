Welcome to HistoryExtra’s Victorian newsletter. My love of Victorian history was sparked through fiction – from Jaqueline Wilson’s The Lottie Project and the steampunk horror of The Haunting of Alaizabel Cray as a child, through to the Brontë sisters and Sarah Waters (special mention to the sensational Fingersmith).

As part of my job as digital editor of HistoryExtra, I love reading and hearing from historians about Victorian lives lived on the margins, revolutionary ideas that changed the way we live now, such as the Arts and Crafts movement or the reform of terrifyingly gruesome Victorian hospitals – and of course, the queen who gave the period its name. I must admit to a soft spot for the Georgian/Regency era and revolutionary America, so you might find some occasional 18th century history sneaked in, too.