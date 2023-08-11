Sign up to our Victorian history newsletter
Want to learn more about Victorian history? Sign up to our newsletter
Welcome to HistoryExtra’s Victorian newsletter. My love of Victorian history was sparked through fiction – from Jaqueline Wilson’s The Lottie Project and the steampunk horror of The Haunting of Alaizabel Cray as a child, through to the Brontë sisters and Sarah Waters (special mention to the sensational Fingersmith).
As part of my job as digital editor of HistoryExtra, I love reading and hearing from historians about Victorian lives lived on the margins, revolutionary ideas that changed the way we live now, such as the Arts and Crafts movement or the reform of terrifyingly gruesome Victorian hospitals – and of course, the queen who gave the period its name. I must admit to a soft spot for the Georgian/Regency era and revolutionary America, so you might find some occasional 18th century history sneaked in, too.
Sign up and you’ll receive a fortnightly update from me, bringing together the latest in our Victorian articles, video and podcasts from HistoryExtra.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Authors
Subscribe to BBC History Magazine and receive a signed copy of 2023 edition Windrush: 75 years of modern Britain by Mike Phillips and Trevor Philips
As a print subscriber you will also get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99