Oskar Jensen introduces the characters roaming the streets of Georgian and Victorian London, from beggars to ballad singers. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, he explores what it would have been like to live and work on the streets of the capital, sharing stories of entrepreneurial street sweepers, impatient milkmaids, kidnapped children and timid hot-cross bun sellers.

Oskar Jensen is the author of Vagabonds: Life on the Streets of Nineteenth-century London (Prelude, 2022)