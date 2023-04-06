Can you guess the meaning of Victorian slang?
Do you know your mutton shunter from your orf chump? We put historians Michael Wood, Rana Mitter and Catherine Nixey to the test and asked them to guess the meanings of eight forgotten slang terms from the Victorian era…
The Victorians had a rich variety of slang terms – many of which seem incomprehensible to use today.
If you could be transported back in time to walk the streets of 19th-century London, would you know what to say if a street hawker implored you to try their bags o’mystery? Or what if a kindly passer-by pointed out that you’d gotten something on your daddles?
We asked historians Michael Wood, Rana Mitter and Catherine Nixey to put their heads together and try and tease out the meanings of eight slang terms that have fallen out of favour.
Watch the video to see how they fared. And, if you think you could do better, take our Victorian slang quiz below.
