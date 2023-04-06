The Victorians had a rich variety of slang terms – many of which seem incomprehensible to use today.

Advertisement

If you could be transported back in time to walk the streets of 19th-century London, would you know what to say if a street hawker implored you to try their bags o’mystery? Or what if a kindly passer-by pointed out that you’d gotten something on your daddles?

We asked historians Michael Wood, Rana Mitter and Catherine Nixey to put their heads together and try and tease out the meanings of eight slang terms that have fallen out of favour.

Watch the video to see how they fared. And, if you think you could do better, take our Victorian slang quiz below.

Related content

Advertisement

Authors

Rhiannon DaviesSection editor, BBC History Magazine

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement

From the makers of HistoryExtra, try 6 issues of BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed for just £9.99 + FREE access to HistoryExtra (including ad the free Podcast) worth £34.99.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement