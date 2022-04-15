History Extra logo
The Northman: bringing the Viking world to life on screen

Neil Price, historical consultant on new film The Northman/, discusses the real history that inspired the blood-splattered Viking epic

By
Published: April 15, 2022 at 9:48 am

A blood-splattered slice of Viking action has arrived in UK cinemas with the release of Robert Eggers’ new saga-inspired epic, The Northman. Professor Neil Price, archaeologist and historical consultant on the film, speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about the process of recreating the Viking world on screen, and some of the historical themes that inspired the story.

The Northman is in UK cinemas from 15 April

Authors

Ellie CawthornePodcast editor, HistoryExtra

Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.

