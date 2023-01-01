US Civil rights: fighting for freedom | A HistoryExtra podcast series

History Extra logo
In mid-20th century America, hundreds of thousands of civil rights activists squared up against racism – marching, campaigning, and even putting their lives at risk in the fight for racial equality. In this new HistoryExtra podcast series, we chart some of the key moments in the transformative history of the US Civil Rights movement. Expert historians share some of the movement’s most recognisable stories, from the Montgomery bus boycott that inspired the nation to the landmark March on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr shared his powerful dream for America’s future, as well as shining a light on some of the forgotten figures who helped forge the movement, and exploring how its legacy continues to shape the world around us today.

Episode 1 The lynching of Emmett Till

Episode 2 The Montgomery bus boycott

Episode 3 The March on Washington

Episode 4 The 1964 Civil Rights Act

Episode 5 Malcolm X's assassination

Episode 6 Legacy

