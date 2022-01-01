History Extra logo
Pirates

The Golden Age of Piracy: Everything You Wanted To Know

The golden age of piracy

A pirate ship flying the Jolly Roger closes in on another vessel during a storm
Stuart

The golden age of piracy: when pirates ruled the waves?

Map showing Sir Francis Drake's privateering fleet attacking Ribeira Grande the capital of Santiago
Stuart

Privateers, buccaneers and corsairs: why not all pirates were created equal

Rebecca Simon responds to your questions on the ‘golden age’ of piracy, when bands of buccaneers menaced the high seas, preying on merchant vessels.
Stuart

The golden age of piracy: everything you wanted to know

Famous pirates

Captain Edward Teach, better known as 'Blackbeard', a pirate who plundered the coasts of the West Indies, North Carolina and Virginia. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Stuart

The most famous and despicable pirates from history

'Pirate queen' Grace O'Malley. (Illustration by Sue Gent for BBC History Revealed)
Tudor

Grace O’Malley: the fearless pirate queen of Ireland

Illustration of pirate John Ward
Elizabethan

Pirate John Ward: the real Captain Jack Sparrow

Pirate myths

A 17th century sketch of a peg-legged pirate walking with the aid of crutches
Stuart

Q&A Did any real pirates wear eyepatches or have peg legs?

Pirates burying a treasure chest on a beach as their captain looks on
Stuart

Q&A X marks the spot: did pirates bury their treasure?

A pirate uses his cutlass to force a bound and blindfolded man to walk the plank
Stuart

Q&A Was walking the plank a real pirate punishment?

The Jolly Roger, a black flag showing a skuyll and crossbones. (Photo by Henry Guttmann Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Stuart

Q&A Did all pirates fly the Jolly Roger?

(Illustration by Glen McBeth for BBC History Magazine)
Victorian

Q&A What is the origin and meaning of the pirate expression ‘shiver me timbers’?

The capture of the pirate Blackbeard, 1718. Painting by JLG Ferris. One of history’s most notorious pirates, Edward ‘Blackbeard’ Teach almost certainly had a West Country twang because he was born in Bristol in around 1680. (Photo by Bettmann via Getty Images)
Stuart

Q&A Did most English pirates really talk with a West Country accent?