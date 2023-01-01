Discover the history of the US civil rights movement

In mid-20th century America, hundreds of thousands of civil rights activists squared up against racism. This week on HistoryExtra, discover more about the transformative history of the US civil rights movement – from Martin Luther King Jr's 'I have a dream' speech to Mamie Till's decision to display her son's body in an open casket.

