US civil rights

Discover the history of the US civil rights movement

In mid-20th century America, hundreds of thousands of civil rights activists squared up against racism. This week on HistoryExtra, discover more about the transformative history of the US civil rights movement – from Martin Luther King Jr's 'I have a dream' speech to Mamie Till's decision to display her son's body in an open casket.

You can also listen to our new podcast series below, where expert historians weigh in on the key events and figures in the movement. 

Broaden your knowledge

Civil Rights themed week banner
20th Century

US civil rights movement 5 landmark events

Protesters in Washington DC with placards
20th Century

The long road to racial equality

Four black students in Greensboro, North Carolina, hold the first sit-in (Corbis.)
20th Century

Timeline Key moments in the American civil rights movement

Two police officers take off a man in a police car during the Notting Hill race riots, London, UK, 2 September 1958.
20th Century

How did the US civil rights movement influence Britain?

Learn about key figures

Charlotta Bass (centre) was a newspaper publisher, activist and would-be US vice president, who fought against racial discrimination and social injustice. She's seen here with presidential running mate Vincent Hallinan (to Charlotta’s right) and singer and actor-turned-activist Paul Robeson
20th Century

Charlotta Bass: the first woman of colour to run for US vice president

Photograph of Pauli Murray
20th Century

Pauli Murray The Civil Rights and LGBTQ+ icon who fought Jim and Jane Crow

James Lawson hosting a press conference in Alabama
20th Century

Who were the key figures of the civil rights movement?

American civil rights leader Martin Luther King in Washington DC, where he delivered his famous 'I Have A Dream' speech to a quarter of a million civil rights supporters in Washington DC in August 1963. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
20th Century

Mourning Martin Luther King Jr The life and legacy of the civil rights leader

Discover landmark events

Rosa Parks rides an integrated bus
20th Century

From Rosa Parks to Martin Luther King: the boycott that inspired the dream

The brutal murder of Emmett Till was just one of thousands of racially motivated lynchings in the American South, but it proved to be a pivotal moment in the civil rights revolution. (Image by Bettmann/Getty Images)
20th Century

Emmett Till The murder that reshaped the American civil rights movement

Rosa Parks being fingerprinted after her arrest
20th Century

Rosa Parks refuses to give up her seat: what happened next?

Black rights activist Malcolm X
20th Century

Malcolm X: Activism, assassination and how he predicted his own death

Read more

Listen to our podcast series

Premium
Pod Civil Rights WL
20th Century

Episode 1 The lynching of Emmett Till . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Pod Civil Rights WL
20th Century

Episode 2 The Montgomery bus boycott . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Premium
Pod Civil Rights WL
20th Century

Episode 3 The March on Washington . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Premium
Pod Civil Rights WL
20th Century

Episode 4 The 1964 Civil Rights Act . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Premium
Pod Civil Rights WL
20th Century

Episode 5 Malcolm X’s assassination . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Premium
Pod Civil Rights WL
20th Century

Episode 6 Legacy . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.