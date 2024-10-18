Frozen Charlottes were typically made in one solid piece, ranging in size from between a couple of centimetres – which would be ideal for small doll’s houses – to a fully carriable 45cm. Their arms and legs would be outstretched, meaning that many surviving examples have lost their limbs, or held close to the body.

Why are they called ‘Frozen Charlotte’?

The origin of the name ‘Frozen Charlotte’ can be traced not to the doll’s beginnings in Germany, but to a popular folk ballad from the US titled Young Charlotte.

Based on the poem A Corpse going to a Ball, written by American humourist Seba Smith in 1843, it tells of a young woman named Charlotte who froze to death on the way to a New Year’s ball. Ignoring her mother’s warnings, she had refused to bundle up for the ride in an open sleigh because she did not want to hide or crease her fine dress.

Too concerned with her appearance, Charlotte was found dead once the sleigh reached the ball. This cautionary tale of vanity was well-known during the 19th century, around the time that the pale white, frozen dolls were growing in popularity. The two became associated forevermore.

Read more | Top 10 toys from history

How were Frozen Charlotte dolls used?

Frozen Charlotte dolls embodied a blend of moralising and fun for children. For those familiar with the ballad behind the name, the lifeless appearance served as a reminder not to act in the same reckless and vain manner as Young Charlotte.

Yet despite the tragic backstory, Frozen Charlottes were still dolls after all, intended to be beloved playthings. Their simple and robust design made them both affordable and durable. As such, they were also known as ‘penny dolls’.

Their hardy composition meant they could be used in the bath, since they could float, or even be cooked inside desserts such as Christmas Puddings as a traditional charm to entertain diners.

How long were Frozen Charlotte dolls popular for?

Frozen Charlottes were especially popular from the mid-19th to the early 20th centuries, thus aligning nicely with the Victorian era’s emphasis on morality and modesty. As the dolls were manufactured in huge quantities in factories known for producing inexpensive porcelain goods, they became an accessible toy for both wealthy and working-class families.

Over time, variations of the Frozen Charlotte doll appeared. Some were made of bisque, a type of unglazed porcelain, while others were painted or dressed in simple clothing. Red lips and blushing cheeks became a common look.

Male versions of the dolls were also produced, known as ‘Frozen Charlies’, but they proved to be far less popular.

Are Frozen Charlotte dolls still around today?

Frozen Charlottes began to fall out of favour in the 1920s, as more sophisticated, jointed dolls produced out of composite materials became more widely available. Offering a greater range of motion, it was not long before these new dolls appealed to children, while the popularity of the stiff Frozen Charlotte waned.

Advertisement

Today, Frozen Charlotte dolls are sought-after collectibles, valued for their historical and cultural significance, as well as their quaint and often eerie charm. They serve as a fascinating fragment of 19th-century culture, when playtime could come with a tragic death and heavy dose of morality.