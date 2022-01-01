History Extra logo
Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet
Georgian

Jane Austen’s tips for “health and happiness”

A stained glass portrait of Dr Samuel Johnson in 17 Gough Square, London Inns court c1989.
Georgian

“A useful time-capsule of Georgian life”: Samuel Johnson and his remarkable dictionary

Pod Roger Luckhurst WL
Victorian

Dracula at 125: what can a vampire tell us about Victorian Britain? . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Jack Lowden as Siegfried Sassoon in Terence Davies’ feature film Benediction.
First World War

Benediction: a case of Sassoon the man v Sassoon the legend

General Modern

What to read next The latest history books reviewed

First World War soldier and poet Siegfried Sassoon In uniform
First World War

Poetry and protest WW1 poet Siegfried Sassoon

Explore more literature

William Shakespeare

William Shakespeare lived through one of the most turbulent yet thrilling eras of English history – a period of plague, riots and political and religious tensions – and went on to become one of history's most famous playwrights. He has been portrayed numerous times on stage and on screen – but how much do you know about England's bard?
Photo of Holy Trinity Church
Elizabethan

Q&A Where is William Shakespeare buried – and is there a curse on his grave?

On the banks of the river in Stratford-on-Avon stands the burial place of the most famous playwright in the English language, William Shakespeare

Pod Kathryn Harkup WL
Elizabethan

Shakespearean deaths: swordfights, snakebites & poison

From fatal snakebites to dying from a broken heart, Kathryn Harkup guides us through a grisly range of Shakespeare’s death scenes

Ira Aldridge. (Granger, NYC/Alamy Stock Photo)
Victorian

Ira Aldridge: Shakespeare’s black Othello

The first black actor to play many of William Shakespeare's leading roles, Ira Aldridge took 19th-century London by storm when in 1825 he performed Othello in the city's docklands. Here, Professor…

Play Reading
Tudor

Anne Hathaway, Hamnet and Judith: who were William Shakespeare’s family?

The story of the Shakespeares was one of social advancement, says Stanley Wells, reflected in dwellings that rose from rural farmstead to manorial splendour. Along the way were some family upsets:…

Jane Austen

Jane Austen is one of the most recognised names in English literature. Her six major novels – Pride and Prejudice; Sense and Sensibility; Persuasion; Mansfield Park; Northanger Abbey and Emma – are considered classics today, renowned for their portrayal of English middle-class life in the early 19th century...
Colour portrait of Jane Austen (1775–1817) drawn by her sister Cassandra. Dated 1810. (Photo by Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images)
Georgian

Jane Austen: a guide to her life, books and death – plus 8 fascinating facts

Jane Austen (1775–1817) is one of the most recognised names in English literature. Her six major novels – Pride and Prejudice; Sense and Sensibility; Persuasion;…

'Sanditon' - an adaption of Jane Austen's unfinished novel of the same name – is currently airing in the UK on ITV. Pictured: Clara Brereton (played by Lily Sacofsky), Esther Denham (Charlotte Spencer), Lady Denham (Anne Reid) and Edward Denham (Jack Fox). (Photo by RED PLANET/ITV)
Georgian

Your guide to Sanditon, Jane Austen’s last unfinished work

Jane Austen’s unfinished novel Sanditon – set in a fictional seaside resort of the same name – was inherited by the author’s sister following her death in 1817. But what is known about the…

A 19th-century engraving. A young woman plays a harp, singing a duet with a man holding the music book, Duets de L’Amour. (Photo by Historica Graphica Collection/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Georgian

A survivor’s guide to Georgian marriage

Happiness in marriage is entirely a matter of chance, wrote Jane Austen in her 1813 novel Pride and Prejudice. Roy and Lesley Adkins share their tips for a successful Georgian marriage –…

Jane Austen. (Image by Getty Images)
Georgian

Jane Austen’s fiction: an accurate portrayal of life in Georgian England?

Jane Austen's novels, which are set predominantly in rural England in the late Georgian period, provide a fascinating picture of life at that time – but how much is fact and how much fiction? Here,…

Oscar Wilde

The Anglo-Irish Victorian playwright Oscar Wilde was the toast of 1890s London, famous for his society plays and flamboyant wit, as well as his support of aestheticism. He later became known for his affairs with men and, after two hugely public and damaging trials, Wilde was in 1895 convicted of 'gross indecency' – a charge which criminalised homosexual people that no longer exists in the UK – and sentenced to two years' imprisonment
During his time in Oxford, Wilde fully embraced ‘aesthetic flair’: growing his hair long; dressing in flamboyant fashions and assuming exaggerated affectations. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)
Victorian

7 facts you (probably) didn’t know about Oscar Wilde

The Anglo-Irish Victorian playwright Oscar Wilde (1854–1900) was the toast of 1890s London, famous for his society plays and flamboyant wit, as well as his support of aestheticism. He later became…

Rupert Everett as Oscar Wilde in 'The Happy Prince'.
Victorian

The Happy Prince: Rupert Everett on Oscar Wilde’s life in exile

Released in UK cinemas on 15 June, The Happy Prince dramatises the final three years of Oscar Wilde's life - spent in exile in France and Italy, suffering abuse and humiliation, and dying…

A proponent of same-sex marriage protests outside the Houses of Parliament, 3 June 2013. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
General Modern

The Sexual Offences Act: a gay revolution?

Fifty years ago, parliament passed the Sexual Offences Act, partially decriminalising homosexual acts between two consenting males. Some campaigners hailed the legislation as a landmark on the road…

Shakespeare’s Globe. (Loop Images/UIG via Getty Images)
Period

Touring London with Shakespeare, Dickens and Oscar Wilde: 7 must-see literary landmarks

One of the world's greatest literary cities, London's streets, pubs and clubs have housed some of the most beloved names in the history of English literature. Here, Eloise Millar and Sam Jordison,…

Book recommendations

Love literature and looking for something to read next? We've got you covered with our book reviews and guides – from historical fiction to the best history books and classics
A young girl reading a book. We recently asked our Twitter followers which historical fiction book inspired them as a child. (Photo by Terry Vine via Getty Images)
General Modern

Historical fiction recommendations for children: the best history books for kids

Historians have chosen their favourite historical novels.
General Modern

22 of the best historical fiction novels to help you escape to the past

General Modern

Charles Dickens

Charles Dickens is widely regarded as the greatest novelist of the Victorian era. He wrote a string of bestselling novels and short stories including The Pickwick Papers, Nicholas Nickleby, A Christmas Carol and Great Expectations and invented some of literature’s best-known characters
The characters Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim, from Charles Dickens's work 'A Christmas Carol'
Victorian

Did Charles Dickens invent Christmas as we know it today?

Charles Dickens used his novels as a platform from which to attack the injustices that he believed blighted 19th-century Britain. (Photo by Culture Club/Getty Images)
Victorian

6 articles about… the Victorian era

Charles Dickens used his novels as a platform from which to attack the injustices that he believed blighted 19th-century Britain. (Photo by Culture Club/Getty Images)
Victorian

Charles Dickens: prison reformer, scourge of capitalists, champion of the poor

Scrooge and Marley's ghost
Victorian

Q&A Why do we say ‘Bah Humbug’ and what does it mean?

Great poets from history

From Geoffrey Chaucer to the poets of the First World War, discover more about great poets from history
First World War soldier and poet Siegfried Sassoon In uniform
First World War

Poetry and protest WW1 poet Siegfried Sassoon

He is remembered as one of the greatest poets of his generation. But what drove Siegfried Sassoon to decry the horrors of World War I so publicly, even when he risked facing the wrath of his own side?

Portrait by Sherril Schell of British poet Rupert Brooke. (Photo by Time Life Pictures/Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images)
First World War

WW1 poets 5 famous figures you should know about

From scathing verses on the horrors of life in the trenches to laments on the tragedy of a lost generation, the First World War inspired some of British poetry's most poignant and affecting work.…

Equestrian portrait of Geoffrey Chaucer from the Ellesmere manuscript of his Canterbury Tales (14th century).
Medieval

Cosmopolitan Chaucer: Marion Turner on the 14th-century poet’s inventive, international life

Geoffrey Chaucer is often hailed as the ‘father of English literature’. Yet, argues Marion Turner, who has written an acclaimed biography of the poet, this epithet fails to capture the radical nature…

The Brontës

Against a backdrop of incredible personal tragedy, three modest, Victorian women from Yorkshire would forever change the face of English literature. Learn more about the world’s greatest literary sisters: Anne, Charlotte and Emily Brontë
A profile portrait of the Victorian novelist and poet Emily Jane Brontë (1818–48), now in the National Portrait Gallery. Brontë is best known for her novel 'Wuthering Heights', published in 1847. (Photo by Time Life Pictures/Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images)
Victorian

10 facts about Wuthering Heights author Emily Brontë

Emily Brontë is perhaps best known for her bestselling novel Wuthering Heights and for being the sister of the famous Charlotte, Anne and (Patrick) Branwell Brontë. But how much do you know…

Portrait of the Bronte sisters
Victorian

The Brontës: the unfortunate and unlikely tale of the world’s “greatest literary sisters”

Against a backdrop of incredible personal tragedy, three modest, Victorian women from Yorkshire would forever change the face of English literature. Mel Sherwood reveals the unfortunate and unlikely…

The Brontë family.
Victorian

The Brontës at war: how Charlotte and Branwell brought Waterloo into their drawing room

One of the most celebrated literary families of the 19th century, the Brontës were part of a post-war generation, with Charlotte Brontë, the eldest child, born in 1816, a year after the decisive…

Portrait of Charlotte Brontë. (Photo by De Agostini Picture Library/Getty Images)
Georgian

My history hero: Charlotte Brontë (1816-55)

"She didn't twiddle her thumbs. She got on with things – and she paved the way for other female writers. Her novels have a feminist twist, and she had a strong sense that life wasn't fair for women":…

LITERATURE | HistoryExtra podcast episodes

Pod Philip Oltermann WL
20th Century

Stasi poets: creative writing & the Cold War Philip

Pod Deborah Cohen WL
20th Century

Despatches on dictators: US reporters in 1930s Europe . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Pod A du Weduwen and A Pettegree WL
General History

Libraries: a book lover’s history . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

A brief history of language and literature

From the origins of the printing press to the history behind the Bible and the dictionary, learn more about the history of the written word...
Portrait of theologian and Bible translator John Wycliffe (c1330–84). (Photo by Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images)
Medieval

The murderous history of Bible translations

A portrait of the great lexicographer Samuel Johnson.
Georgian

My history hero: Samuel Johnson (1709-84)

Shakespeare-bust-2-f45a9c4
Elizabethan

In pictures: Shakespeare in the Royal Library

Eadwine the Scribe, c mid-12th century. (Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images)
General History

A history of left-handed writing

A counting of goats and rams in cuneiform script, ancient Ngirsu, Iraq, 2360 BC. (DEA / G. DAGLI ORTI/De Agostini/Getty Images)
Ancient Egypt

Cuneiform: 6 things you (probably) didn’t know about the world’s oldest writing system

Pod Hana Videen WL
Medieval

Old English: a quick guide

A portrait of William Barnes. The accomplished linguist wanted to adopt a form of English purged of foreign imports
Victorian

National English: the language that would save England

Children's literature

From the real history that inspired Harry Potter to the story of popular children's authors Roald Dahl, Enid Blyton and Beatrix Potter – learn more about these literary favourites
British writer Roald Dahl
Second World War

11 things you might not know about Roald Dahl

He is one of Britain's most beloved writers, the creator of more than 20 children's books including Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The BFG. But how much do…

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as Harry, Ron and Hermione on the set of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
Medieval

The real magic of Harry Potter: 15 details the wizarding world borrows from history

To mark the 20-year anniversary of the release of the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Dr Hetta Howes investigates the real history that inspired JK Rowling’s magical world…

Children's author Beatrix Potter as a young woman, c1892
20th Century

Why the real Beatrix Potter was more than her children’s tales

As a new exhibition at the V&A Museum in London celebrates the life and inspirations of the beloved children’s author, Sarah Gristwood considers how the much-forgotten elements of Beatrix’s Potter’s…

Great women writers

Virginia Woolf, writer and critic. (Image by Getty Images)
General Modern

Virginia Woolf: a brief guide to the writer’s life

Sylvia Plath seated in front of a bookshelf.
20th Century

The tragic story behind Sylvia Plath’s writing

Maya Angelou was “the ultimate boundary-breaker”, says Naga Munchetty. (Photo by Craig Herndon/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
20th Century

My history hero: Maya Angelou (1928–2014)

Literary women through the ages: Jane Austen, Virginia Woolf and Charlotte Brontë all enjoyed female friendships which enriched their writing, say Emily Midorikawa and Emma Claire Sweeney. (Getty Images)
Georgian

From Austen & Brontë to Woolf: literature’s forgotten female friendships