Historical anniversaries | June
What historical anniversaries are in June? We round up the events, births and deaths…
1 June
1670: Henrietta, Duchess of Orleans, brokers the Secret Treaty of Dover
Under the terms of the deal that Henrietta arranged at Dover, her rich brother-in-law, Louis XIV, would pay Charles II, her brother, £230,000 a year, while Charles would send 60 ships and 4,000 infantry to help the French in their war against the Dutch.
Then came an even more shocking detail. Charles, who had long been a Catholic sympathiser but had kept it secret so as not to alienate his Protestant subjects, promised to come out as a Catholic convert. In return, France would pay him an extra £160,000 and intervene if his people rebelled against him.
2 June
1962: The ‘battle of Santiago’
Chile beat Italy 2–0 in an ill-tempered World Cup group match, which saw numerous fights, police intervention and two Italian players sent off. The British referee, Ken Aston, is said to have later observed: “I wasn’t reffing a football match. I was acting as an umpire in military manoeuvres.”
3 June
1937: Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson marry
Six months after Edward VIII had abdicated the British throne in order to marry the woman he loved, he was united, once and for all, with Wallis Simpson. The venue was the Chateau de Candé, near Tours, which was owned by the half-American millionaire Charles Bedaux.
4 June
1989: Hundreds die in Tiananmen Square
In the early hours of 4 June, the army cleared the square by force. Government officials initially claimed the action resulted in no deaths – later revised to about 200; other estimates suggest that as many as 1,000 people lost their lives. Either way, the result was the same: the protesters had been defeated.
5 June
1832: Angry Parisians man the barricades in a two-day uprising against the Orleanist king Louis-Philippe
The June Rebellion was triggered by the food shortages of the late 1820s, a devastating cholera epidemic and the death of the popular general Jean Lamarque, who had become a hero to the working classes of Paris. At his funeral on 5 June, republican demonstrators rallied the crowds, waving red flags and calling for “liberty or death”. The mood turned ugly, and by the evening rioters had taken control of much of central and eastern Paris, throwing up barricades.
6 June
1513: The Swiss defeated the French at the battle of Novara in Northern Italy
This forced Louis XII of France to abandon his attempt to control Milan.
Famous births in June
7 June 1811
James Young Simpson, Scottish doctor who discovered the anaesthetic qualities of chloroform
8 June 1810
Robert Schumann, German Romantic composer
9 June 1812
Johann Gottfried Galle, German astronomer
10 June 1913
Edward Penley Abraham, English biochemist
11 June 1832
Lucy Holcombe Pickens, socialite and archetypal ‘Southern Belle’
13 June 1831
James Clerk Maxwell, physicist and mathematician
13 June 1910
Mary Whitehouse, campaigner against what she saw as declining moral standards on TV and radio and founder of the National Viewers and Listeners Association
14 June 1811
Harriet Beecher Stowe, abolitionist and writer
15 June 1330
Edward the Black Prince, the eldest son of King Edward III and Philippa of Hainault
15 June 1843
Edvard Hagerup Grieg, composer and pianist
18 June 1511
Bartolomeo Ammannati, architect and sculptor
19 June 1623
Blaise Pascal, scientist, mathematician and philosopher
20 June 1763
Theobald Wolfe Tone, Irish nationalist and political writer
20 June 1912
Anthony Malcolm Buckeridge, children’s author
23 June 1763
Marie Josèphe Rose Tascher de La Pagerie, wife of Napoleon Bonaparte
23 June 1910
Jean Anouilh, French dramatist
24 June 1850
Herbert Kitchener, British soldier
25 June 1799
David Douglas, Scottish traveller and botanist
27 June 1462
Future Louis XII of France
27 June 1880
Helen Keller, author, political activist, lecturer, and the first deaf-blind person to be awarded a bachelor of arts degree
28 June 1712
Jean-Jacques Rousseau, philosopher and composer
29 June 1911
Bernard Herrmann, composer and frequent collaborator with film director Alfred Hitchcock
7 June
1512: The Marquess of Dorset lands in Spain with 10,000 men to join Ferdinand of Aragon in an attack on France
In fact, Ferdinand was more interested in securing Navarre, and the expedition achieved nothing.
8 June
1929: Margaret Bondfield becomes Britain’s first female cabinet minister
Former shop worker Margaret Bondfield is appointed minister of labour in Ramsay MacDonald’s new government.
9 June
1865: Charles Dickens survives a deadly train crash
At 3.13pm, as Dickens’ train sped across a viaduct at Staplehurst, it hit a missing section of the track, which had been removed by workmen. The train was thrown into the air, plunging seven carriages into the quagmire below. Dickens’s carriage was dragged partially off the bridge.
Luckily, the author was able to clamber free. He then rushed to the carcass of the crushed train to offer his help. He must have been greeted by a shocking scene: 10 passengers had died in the crash and 40 more were injured.
10 June
1190: One of medieval Europe’s most powerful crusaders, Barbarossa, drowns, leaving his army in disarray
On 10 June, Frederick Barbarossa’s army was just outside Silifke, in southern Turkey, and attempting to cross the river Saleph, when something went terribly wrong. Medieval chroniclers told different stories: some said the emperor had decided to go for a dip to cool off on a sweltering day, but others said that he had been leading his troops across the ford when his horse slipped and threw him into the cold water. Some claimed that Barbarossa drowned, others that he died from a heart attack brought on by the shock.
11 June
323 BC: Alexander the Great dies
Accounts of Alexander’s death differ widely. The most popular, told by the historian Plutarch, holds that he was taken ill after a drinking session with his friend Medius of Larissa. In the next few days, Alexander developed a fever. Although he managed to put in an appearance before his worried troops, his condition worsened until he could no longer speak. At last, some time in the night between 10 and 11 June, he died.
13 June
1917: German bombs smash into a Poplar school
When the German bomber appeared overhead, there was no time to react. The bomb punched through the roof, killing a 13-year-old girl. It ploughed through the floor to the next level, mortally wounding a 12-year-old boy. Finally, it crashed into the infants’ classroom, where it exploded.
Sixteen infants were killed and several dozen injured. The survivors huddled sobbing in the playground, while the teachers went to search the building. It was a horrific scene, breaking the hearts of all who saw it.
14 June
1381: The archbishop of Canterbury loses his head
Rebels discovered Simon Sudbury, Archbishop of Canterbury (whom they regarded as one of their chief oppressors), cowering in the chapel of the White Tower.
Unfortunately for Sudbury, his captors weren’t in a merciful mood, and he was soon dragged away to Tower Hill to meet his maker. It allegedly took eight clumsy blows to remove his head, which was then paraded through the streets before being impaled on London Bridge.
15 June
1648: Margaret Jones is executed in Massachusetts for witchcraft
“At this court,” begins the 15 June 1648 entry in the journal of John Winthrop, governor of Massachusetts, “one Margaret Jones, of Charlestown, was indicted and found guilty of witchcraft, and hanged for it.”
Jones’s death marked the beginning of a witch-hunt craze that would claim the lives of around 80 New England colonists over the next century.
16 June
1487: Henry VII decisively wins the last clash in the Wars of the Roses at the battle of Stokes Field
Although Lincoln’s mercenaries carried the latest continental firearms, the king’s archers proved decisive, their arrows raining mercilessly down onto the Yorkist ranks, with one chronicler likening the stricken men to hedgehogs. By the end of the battle, the Yorkists had turned and fled, many of them butchered in a gully known afterwards as the Bloody Gutter. The death toll may have been higher than 4,000. Now the civil wars really were over.
17 June
1462: Vlad the Impaler massacres 15,000
In the early hours of 17 June, Vlad attacked, accompanied by several thousand of his best men. As one Wallachian veteran later recalled: “During the entire night he sped like lightning in every direction and caused great slaughter.” The fighting went on until four in the morning, leaving the Ottoman army in utter consternation. And then, according to the Wallachian veteran, Vlad “returned to the same mountain from which he had come. No one dared pursue him, since he had caused such terror and turmoil”.
In Romania, the Night Attack of Târgoviste is remembered as a national triumph. But it also cemented Vlad’s reputation as one of the most fearsome warriors of the age.
18 June
1178: Monks witness an extraordinary lunar event
Some time after sunset, the monks had noticed something extraordinary in the sky. “Now,” Gervase of Canterbury wrote, “there was a bright new moon... its horns were tilted toward the east; and suddenly the upper horn split in two. From the midpoint of the division a flaming torch sprang up, spewing out, over a considerable distance, fire, hot coals, and sparks. Meanwhile the body of the moon which was below writhed, as it were, in anxiety, and to put it in the words of those who reported it to me and saw it with their own eyes, the moon throbbed like a wounded snake.”
Today, many lunar experts believe the monks had been watching the formation of the moon’s enormous Giordano Bruno crater, named after an Italian philosopher. It was probably created by the impact of an asteroid or comet, which would explain the burst of molten matter seen by the monks – though they, of course, had no way of understanding what it was they had witnessed.
19 June
1829: Establishment of the Metropolitan Police
Parliament passes Home Secretary Robert Peel’s ‘Act for improving the Police in and near the Metropolis’.
Famous deaths in June
4 June 1941
Wilhelm II, former German kaiser
9 June 1870
Charles Dickens, writer
11 June 1183
Henry ‘the Young King’, son and heir of King Henry II
11 June 1970
Alexander Kerensky, leader of the Russian provisional government in 1917
14 June 1883
Edward FitzGerald, poet, student of the battle of Naseby and translator
16 June 1929
Bramwell Booth, eldest son of William Booth, the founder of the Salvation Army
17 June 1862
Charles, 1st Earl Canning, governor-general of India during the mutiny of the Bengal army in 1857
23 June 1839
Lady Hester Stanhope, society hostess and niece of Pitt the Younger
25 June 1533
Mary Tudor, widow of Louis XII of France and wife of Charles Brandon, Duke of Suffolk
25 June 1912
Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema, Dutch-born classical painter
27 June 1831
Sophie Germain, French mathematician
29 June 1509
Lady Margaret Beaufort, widow of Edmund Tudor and mother of Henry VII
30 June 1660
William Oughtred, English mathematician
20 June
1837: Victoria becomes queen
Victoria recorded in her diary: “The archbishop of Canterbury and Lord Conyngham were here and wished to see me. I got out of bed and went into my sitting-room (only in my dressing gown) and alone, and saw them. Lord Conyngham then acquainted me that my poor uncle, the king, was no more, and had expired at 12 minutes past two this morning, and consequently that I am queen.”
21 June
1529: Catherine of Aragon causes a courtroom sensation
“Sir,” she implored, “I beseech you for all the loves there hath been between us, and for the love of God, let me have justice. Take of me some pity and compassion.” The spectators sat in silence, listening to the queen pleading on her knees in her deep Spanish accent. “I take God and all the world,” she said, “to witness that I have been to you a true, humble and obedient wife, ever comfortable to your will and pleasure.”
22 June
1948: The Windrush arrives at Tilbury
On a grey, misty day in June 1948, a former German passenger liner arrived at Tilbury docks on the Thames Estuary – to a storm of media attention.
23 June
1940: Hitler tours Paris
To Speer, the Nazis’ chief architect, Hitler waxed lyrical about the beauties of the French capital. But he was determined that Germany could do better. “Berlin,” he said later, “must be more beautiful. When we are finished in Berlin, Paris will be only a shadow.”
24 June
1981: The Humber Bridge opens for traffic
Linking Yorkshire and Lincolnshire it was, at the time of its opening, the world’s longest single span suspension bridge.
25 June
1876: General Custer meets his match at Little Bighorn
What exactly happened at Little Bighorn will never be known. Confident that he had found Sitting Bull’s camp, General Custer divided his troops into three, hoping to cut his opponents off. But the initial assault went wrong and after less than an hour, Custer found himself trapped on the hill above the river, at the mercy of a vast force of war-whooping Sioux fighters.
Because there were few survivors, we do not even know exactly how he died. Some say he was cut down by an enemy bullet; others that he was wounded and then shot by his brother to spare him from agonising torture. Either way, the battle brought the end of Custer’s life – and the beginning of his legend.
26 June
AD 363: A Persian spear fells Roman Emperor Julian
On 26 June, Julian had thrown himself into a fray after marching on the Persian capital of Ctesiphon, wrote Ammianus Marcellinus, a historian on the emperor’s military staff, “when suddenly a cavalry spear, grazing the skin of his arm, pierced his side and fixed itself in the bottom of his liver”.
27 June
1954: Brazil and Hungary’s World Cup quarter-final descends into an all-out brawl
“Never in my life have I seen such cruel tackling, the cutting down of opponents as if with a scythe, followed by threatening attitudes and sly jabs when officialdom was engaged elsewhere,” reported The Times correspondent.
At the final whistle, the Brazilians once again invaded the pitch, and the fighting in the dressing room was so intense that Hungary’s manager needed four stitches in his face. For the referee, Arthur Ellis from Halifax, the events that day were a terrible disappointment: “I thought it was going to be the greatest game I’d ever see. I was on top of the world,” he said later. “Whether politics and religion had something to do with it I don’t know, but they behaved like animals.”
28 June
1846: The saxophone is invented
Having devised instruments such as the saxhorn and the saxotromba, Belgian inventor Adolphe Sax hits the jackpot with his patent for a single-reed instrument made of brass. Once again he names it after himself – the saxophone.
29 June
1613: The Globe theatre burns to the ground
The production company clearly wanted the play All Is True – which centres on Henry’s marriage to Catherine of Aragon – to go off with a bang. And so, at a climactic moment in the performance, a cannon was fired towards the theatre’s famous open roof.
The explosion certainly made an impact, but for all the wrong reasons. Sparks set the thick thatched roof smouldering and, before long, smoke was creeping through the rafters. At first, nobody in the crowd seemed to notice – according to one onlooker, “their eyes [were] more attentive to the show” – but soon the fire had become impossible to ignore.
Remarkably, nobody was hurt in the blaze, though one man’s breeches caught alight (his skin was literally saved when someone soaked him in beer).
The Globe itself wasn’t so lucky and the inferno quickly swept through the building. The theatre that had been built by Shakespeare’s playing company in 1599, and had puton some of his most famous plays, was burned to cinders.
30 June
1934: Hitler tightens his grip on power through a spate of ruthless killings
In a brutal purge known as the Night of the Long Knives, dozens, possibly hundreds of people were killed. The victims included not just the SA leadership, but old Nazi comrades who had fallen out with Hitler, senior figures in the Catholic Centre Party and, most famously, Hitler’s predecessor as Germany’s chancellor, General Kurt von Schleicher. Röhm himself was shot after refusing to commit suicide. Now Hitler’s power was unchecked. For as he boasted to the Reichstag, the Night of the Long Knives had confirmed his status as “the supreme judge of the German people”.
