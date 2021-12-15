Letters to Santa: the winners

Yet again, we’ve been amazed by the enthusiasm, artistic talent, imagination and level of historical knowledge shown in the entries submitted. Sadly, there could be only 10 winners, whose entries you can read below.

Their task: to write a letter to Santa from the perspective of a historical person telling him what they’ve been doing over the past 12 months and what they would like him to bring them for Christmas.

Whether their Christmas wishes will be fulfilled remains to be seen (he might manage a new lamp for Florence Nightingale, but it’s doubtful America or France would fit inside the sleigh), but regardless, we’d like to say a huge thank you and well done to everyone who entered – your letters brought many smiles to the magazine team. And congratulations to all 10 winners – you each win a £20 book token and a framed copy of your letter.

Charlotte Hodgman

Editor, BBC History Revealed

Name: Violeta Puyana-Batlle

Age: 8

Writing as: Elizabeth Grey, Countess of Kent

Judges’ comments: “Great to see a less well-known figure from history featured”

Dear Santa,

Could I prithee have some herbs for my ointments and remedies? For I have run out and thou have everything, right? Many people in these Stuart times are getting sick because of the plague. Over yonder in the North Pole is it all right? Thank you very much.

Best wishes,

The Countess of Kent, Elizabeth Grey of Wrest Park

Name: Electra Parry

Age: 12

Writing as: Ignatius Sancho

Judges’ comments: “Excellent historical detail”

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year. It’s been a good year for me: I’ve ceased to be a valet and my sixth child, Katherine, was born. Santa, I know this is a big ask, but my wish this year is to have the right to vote in the General Election next year, and to become the first black Briton in history to vote.

Thank you.

Yours sincerely,

Ignatius Sancho, also known as “the extraordinary black man”

Name: Ben Chick

Age: 7

Writing as: Henry VIII

Judges’ comments: “Sounds like Henry VIII is probably on Santa’s naughty list!”

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year, destroying the abbeys, killing my wives and getting rid of the pope. For Christmas, I would like money, France and more power. If you don’t give me this, I’ll make myself Santa instead.

Worst wishes,

Henry VIII

Name: Lily Mitchell

Age: 12

Writing as: Walt Disney

Judges’ comments: “Superb Mickey Mouse drawing!”

Dear Santa,

My name is Walt Disney. I am very keen on animation for children and have come up with the idea of Mortimer mouse, but my wife, Lillian, prefers Mickey. What do you think? I am writing this letter in October because we will be filming in November and I want to make a pre-Christmas wish. For my Christmas wish, I would like you to make my mouse famous.

Thank you.

Name: Evelyn Adams

Age: 7

Writing as: Samuel Pepys

Judges’ comments: “Fantastic use of imagination”

Dear Santa,

In September, fire destroyed most of London. I buried my prized wheel of Parmesan cheese in my garden, but when I dug it up, it was covered in maggots! Please may I have a new one for Christmas? And please may you bring a cake for Mrs Pepys because the bakers in Pudding Lane burnt down.

Your sincerely,

Samuel Pepys

Amy Wiggin12“Mothers everywhere should feel nervous after reading this!”

Dear Santa,

I have had the worst year! My mother kept telling me what to do and it annoyed me, so I accidentally had her murdered. I really miss her. Please give me a new mummy for Christmas. I promise to look after this one.

Yours threateningly,

Nero Claudius Caesar Augustus Germanicus

Name: Sophie Large

Age: 9

Writing as: Mary Anning

Judges’ comments: “Great choice of character and a very reasonable Christmas request!”

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I have found the fossils of a plesiosaur and an ichthyosaur, which means ‘fish lizard’. I am very pleased to have discovered them, and I sold them to the museum, but nobody has been told that it was I that found them. Please help me get more recognition for it, and I need a new hammer, for mine is cracked.

Yours sincerely,

Mary Anning

Name: Scarlett Rose Daniels

Age: 10

Writing as: George III

Judges’ comments: “Very funny!”

Dear Santa,

This is your current king speaking, so be good or I will have you locked up. This year is a simple list. The first one is America. I lost it last year but I was silly back then. This last one is my favourite because I love them so much. It is (drum roll, please!) a scrumptious banana.

Yours sincerely,

King George III

P.S. Don’t bring my son any more socks, he buys too many.

Name: Lucy Considine

Age: 10

Writing as: Amelia Earhart

Judges’ comments: “Loved the detailed drawing”

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like:

Flying goggles

A fur-lined coat

A flask

Boots

Torch

Map of the world

Batteries

Oil

I have practiced for my around the world flight by doing trips across the Pacific and officially becoming the first woman to cross the Atlantic solo.

Kind regards,

Amelia Earhart

P.S. It would really help if I had this stuff.

Name: Benedict Adams

Age: 6

Writing as: Florence Nightingale

Judges’ comments: “The Lady with the Lamp definitely needs her lamp!”

Dear Santa,

I am in Scutari nursing soldiers. I dropped my lamp at night in the ward and it smashed. Please may I have a new lamp and some oranges for the soldiers who have scurvy?

From Florence Nightingale