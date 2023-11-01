1917: The Balfour Declaration (named after British foreign secretary Balfour) supports Jewish settlement in Palestine

1957: Russians launch Sputnik II

On board is the dog Laika, the first known living animal to travel in space.

Laika, the Russian space dog, inside the Soviet satellite Sputnik II in preparation of becoming the first living creature to orbit the earth. (Picture by GettyImages)

1839: Chaos ensues in the Newport Rising

In the late 1830s, south Wales was not a happy place. Thousands lived in grinding poverty, while the government’s rejection of the People’s Charter of 1838 – which demanded the right to vote for working men – had provoked intense political discontent.

Having divided into two vast streams, a crowd of 7,000 marchers united in front of the Westgate Hotel, where the guests would usually have been eating breakfast. After a great deal of shouting and cheering, they promptly laid siege to the hotel. Gunshots echoed back and forth between armed demonstrators and the soldiers within: “Nothing,” one observer told The Times, “can heighten the horror of the scene at this moment.”

The town’s mayor, who attempted to read the Riot Act, was badly wounded by Chartist musket-fire, but the soldiers' superior discipline and firepower won the day. 22 people had been killed and dozens were injured. The rising’s leaders were sentenced to death by hanging and quartering, commuted to transportation to Tasmania for life. Newport’s mayor, however, ended up with a knighthood.

1605: The Gunpowder Plot is foiled and the conspirators arrested

In the small hours of the following morning, James I’s men discovered Fawkes, calling himself John Johnson, in a large cloak and hat, carrying a pocket watch, lantern and matches. Beneath his so-called firewood were at least 30 barrels of gunpowder.

When Fawkes’ captors asked what he was doing, he said defiantly that he wanted to “blow you Scotch beggars back to your native mountains”. For the next two days, even under torture, he refused to name his co-conspirators. But the king’s interrogators broke him eventually. Hanged almost three months later, Fawkes was reincarnated every bonfire night for centuries to come.

1429: Henry VI is crowned king of England in Westminster Abbey

This event was a month before his eighth birthday. He had inherited the throne as an eight-month-old baby following the early death of his father, Henry V, in 1421.

An illustration of Henry VI being crowned at Notre Dame cathedrale in Paris in 1430. (Photo by Photo12/UIG/Getty Images)

1940: Washington State's Tacomah Narrows bridge collapses during a severe gale

The third longest suspension bridge in America at the time, it had only been open to traffic for a few months. Incredibly, the only casualty was a small dog called Tubby.

1519: Conquistador Cortés meets emperor Moctezuma. This encounter leads to the fall of the Aztec empire

Historians still dispute what the two men said that day. Did Moctezuma seriously believe, for example, that Cortés was a god, come to reclaim his kingdom? What is not in doubt, though, is the Spaniards’ eagerness to emphasise that they came in peace. “There is nothing to fear,” Cortés told his interpreter. “We have wanted to see him for a long time, and now we have seen his face and heard his words. Tell him that we love him well and that our hearts are contented.”

Then they went into the city. Six days later, Moctezuma was a prisoner; seven months after that, he was dead.

1989: The Berlin Wall comes down

At 10.45pm the border guards, having given up trying to control the waves of people, opened the gates. At that moment, Schabowski said later, East Germany simply “ceased to exist”.

The scene that night, which immediately flashed around the world, became one of the iconic moments of the 20th century. Even as West and East Germans wept, hugged and shared bottles of champagne, the communist empire was falling apart.

1871: Welsh reporter Henry Morton Stanley found the missing David Livingstone

Livingstone and Stanley receiving newspapers in Central Africa. (Photo by Historica Graphica Collection/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

By the autumn of 1871, the missionary David Livingstone had been missing for more than five years. He had set out from Zanzibar to find the source of the Nile, believing that it was probably located further south than previous explorers had suggested.

Salvation, however, was at hand, in the form of the Welsh reporter Henry Morton Stanley, who had been sent to Africa by the New York Herald to find the missing missionary. On 10 November, after a nightmarish journey of some 700 miles, Stanley walked into Ujiji on the banks of Lake Tanganyika. And when he saw Livingstone’s pale, bearded face, he knew he had struck gold.

1619: Sir John Bourchier is knighted by King James VI and I

Thirty years later he signed the death warrant of James's son, Charles I. At the Restoration, Bourchier was too ill to stand trial and he died unrepentant.

Births in November 2 November 1470 Edward V 4 November 1631 Mary, eldest daughter of Charles I and Henrietta Maria 7 November 1687 William Stukeley, archaeologist noted for his work on Stonehenge 7 November 1888 Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, physicist awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1930 for his work on the diffraction of light 9 November 1841 Edward VII 10 November 1697 William Hogarth, artist 10 November 1880 Jacob Epstein, one of the leading British sculptors of the 20th century 13 November 1850 Robert Louis Stevenson, Scottish novelist, poet and travel writer 15 November 1708 William Pitt the elder, future Earl of Chatham, architect of Britain's success in the Seven Years' War and prime minister from 1766 to 1768 18 November 1787 Louis Daguerre, artist and photographic pioneer 19 November 1600 King Charles I 19 November 1917 Indira Nehru Gandhi, politician 22 November 1761 Dorothy Jordan, actress and mistress of the Duke of Clarence, the future William IV 24 November 1632 Baruch Spinoza, philosopher 24 November 1849 Frances Eliza Hodgson, writer 26 November 1810 William Armstrong, inventor and industrialist 28 November 1757 William Blake, poet and artist 30 November 1508 Andrea Palladio, one of Western Europe's most influential architects

1980: After a three-year journey, the Voyager One space probe flies by Saturn

It sent back the first high-definition images of the planet, its rings and satellites.

1002: Æthelred massacres the Danes on St Brice’s Day

More than a millennium later, the St Brice’s Day Massacre remains one of the most blood-curdling events in English history. For years Æthelred II had been struggling to cope with Viking raids on England’s shores. Often Æthelred paid the raiders off and allowed them to settle in the eastern part of his country, known as the Danelaw, where Scandinavian settlers already used Danish language and law. But shortly after the turn of the new century, the king’s patience ran out.

We will never really know the tensions and motives that provoked Æthelred to order the extermination of the Danes in England. Nor will we know how many were killed, although possible sites for mass graves have been identified in the West Country and Oxford, where a royal charter later described Danish men being burned alive in St Frideswide’s Church.

1770: James Bruce reaches the Blue Nile’s source

Emotion overcame him. “Though a mere private Briton,” Bruce later wrote, “I triumphed here, in my own mind, over kings and their armies.” He took out a cup made from a coconut shell, which he had bought in Arabia, and filled it with water from the spring. Then, at last, he drank a toast “to His Majesty King George III, and a long line of princes”.

1979: Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher informs the House of Commons that the former surveyor of the queen's pictures and director of the Courtauld Institute, Anthony Blunt, had been a Soviet spy

Sir Anthony Blunt, Surveyor of the Queen's Pictures, at Hampton Court Palace, 1975. When he was publicly revealed as a Soviet spy in 1979, he was stripped of his knighthood. (Photo by Chris Ware/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1632: Gustavus Adolphus is killed at Lützen

On the morning of 16 November 1632, fog hung over the fields of Lützen. For more than a decade, central Europe had been torn apart by war, with rival Protestant and Catholic armies tramping back and forth amid scenes of appalling slaughter, hunger and devastation.

Leading a cavalry charge, Protestant hero Gustavus Adolphus had become separated in the mist from his fellow officers. An enemy bullet shattered his left arm; another disoriented his horse, which ran wild behind enemy lines. Another shot hit the king in the back. He fell to the ground, where one last shot, this time to the head, brought his life to an end.

1558: Elizabeth I hears of Mary I’s death

Legend has it that Mary’s half-sister, Elizabeth, was reading beneath a tree at Hatfield House, in Hertfordshire, when the council arrived with the news. Just 25 years old, she had recently spent months under house arrest. Now she was queen. According to one account, she fell to her knees. “This is the Lord’s doing: it is marvellous in our eyes,” she reportedly said.

1978: More than 900 followers of cult leader Jim Jones take part in a mass suicide by drinking cyanide at the People's Temple Agricultural Project in Jonestown, Guyana

1969: Apollo 12 astronauts Charles 'Pete' Conrad and Alan Bean became the third and fourth men to have walked on the moon

1947: Princess Elizabeth marries Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster

Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

1920: Carnage unfolds on Bloody Sunday

Thousands of spectators poured into Croke Park for the Gaelic football match between Dublin and Tipperary. Unfortunately, the British had identified the match as a potential flashpoint, and as the clock ticked towards half past three, the stadium was surrounded by policemen, auxiliaries and ‘Black and Tans’ – British recruits drafted into the local police force, most of whom were unemployed war veterans.

What followed was carnage. Almost as soon as the first Black and Tans reached the stadium, they began shooting. According to one republican paper, “the spectators were startled by a volley of shots fired from inside the turnstile entrances. Armed and uniformed men were seen entering the field, and immediately after the firing broke out, scenes of the wildest confusion took place. The spectators made a rush for the far side of Croke Park and shots were fired over their heads and into the crowd.”

The gunfire lasted for just two minutes; but that was all it took. Fourteen civilians were killed or mortally wounded, including a young woman about to get married and two boys, aged 10 and 11. Ever since, Bloody Sunday has been a near-sacred day in Irish history.

Deaths in November 3 November 1428 Thomas Montacute, fourth Earl of Salisbury 5 November 1459 Sir John Fastolf, Hundred Years' War veteran 6 November 1927 David George Hogarth, archaeologist and mentor of author TE Lawrence 9 November 1809 Paul Sandby, painter and engraver 10 November 1549 Pope Paul III 12 November 1671 Thomas Fairfax, 3rd Lord Fairfax of Cameron 13 November 1849 William Etty, painter 14 November 1687 Eleanor 'Nell' Gwyn, former mistress of Charles II 16 November 1950 Robert Holbrook Smith, physician and surgeon 20 November 1591 Sir Christopher Hatton, lord chancellor of England 22 November 1900 Sir Arthur Sullivan, composer 27 November 1811 Andrew Meikle, millwright and mechanical engineer 28 November 1968 Enid Blyton, children’s author 29 November 1908 Julia Huxley, educationalist

1718: The navy bring down Blackbeard

On 21 November 1718, a British naval lieutenant, Robert Maynard, tracked Blackbeard down to Ocracoke Island, off the coast of North Carolina. Early the next morning, Maynard’s two sloops moved in for the kill. But Blackbeard was not going down without a fight. In his first devastating exchange of fire, he effectively disabled one of Maynard’s ships; then Teach’s ship, the Adventure, closed in for boarding.

Illustration of Blackbeard. (Photo by Fototeca Gilardi/Getty Images)

Convinced that most of Maynard’s men had been killed, Blackbeard led his men abroad, cutlasses and flintlocks in hand. But then Maynard’s men burst out of the hold, where they had been hiding, and took the pirates by surprise. The fighting was brief but savage. Pushed back, Teach was slashed across the neck by one of Maynard’s men; then the others moved in to finish the job.

By the time it was over, Blackbeard was dead, with five bullet wounds and about 20 stab wounds. His legend, however, endures to this day.

1963: The Doctor steps inside the TARDIS for the very first time

Even as its unearthly title music filled the air, few knew what to expect from Doctor Who. The Radio Times had billed the programme as “an adventure in space and time”, explaining that its heroes might find themselves in “a distant galaxy where civilisation has been devastated by the blast of a neutron bomb or they may find themselves journeying to far Cathay in the caravan of Marco Polo”.

Yet most of the first episode was set in a contemporary London secondary school. Indeed, the programme itself had unpromising origins, having been designed as a schedule-filler to follow Grandstand.

1877: Black Beauty hits the shelves

It was a colossal hit, selling tens of millions of copies worldwide.

Sewell died five months after publication, just long enough to see Black Beauty become a success. One scholar calls it “the most influential anti-cruelty novel of all time”.

1963: America mourns John F Kennedy

The American people were still in shock, three days after John F Kennedy’s murder in Dallas.

The funeral itself was the largest gathering of world leaders since that of Edward VII in 1910. CBS called it “the most majestic and stately ceremony the American people can perform”.

Members of the Kennedy family at the funeral of assassinated president John F. Kennedy at Washington DC. From left: Senator Edward Kennedy, Caroline Kennedy, (aged 6), Jackie Kennedy (1929 - 1994), Attorney General Robert Kennedy and John Kennedy (1960 - 1999) (aged 3). (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

1559: The future Bishop of Salisbury, John Jewel, preaches his famous 'Challenge Sermon' from Paul's Cross

In it he challenged the Catholic church to provide biblical authority for 27 of its articles of faith.

43 BC: Rome’s Second Triumvirate is formally constituted by law

Meeting near Bologna in November, Mark Antony, Lepidus and Octavian came to an arrangement. After two days of talks, the result – passed into law on 27 November – was the “Three-Man Commission for Organising the State”, better known as the Second Triumvirate. From now on, the three triumvirs could pass laws without the approval of the Senate or the Roman people, name magistrates as they pleased and make judgments with no risk of appeal. They were, in other words, dictators.

1660: The Royal Society is born

On 28 November 1660, Christopher Wren was due to give an astronomy lecture at Gresham College. Afterwards, a group of 12 men, including Wren, piled into the rooms of Gresham professor Lawrence Rooke. They were a mixed bunch: astronomers, mathematicians, physicians and inventors. Some were parliamentarians; others had links with the royal court. What united them, though, was a commitment to science.

That evening, as the 12 men discussed Wren’s lecture, they also debated their journal – later named ‘A Designe of Founding a Colledge for the Promoting of Physicall-Mathematicall Experimentall Learning’. According to the journal, they agreed to meet every Wednesday at 3pm, with an initial membership fee of 10 shillings and a regular fee of a shilling a week. Seven days later, at the next meeting, royalist intellectual Sir Robert Moray reported that no less a person than “the king had been acquainted with the design of this meeting. And he did well approve of it, and would be ready to give encouragement to it.” The Royal Society was up and running.

1781: British sailors throw 142 slaves overboard

On 29 November 1781, the crew of the slave ship Zong made a genuinely fatal decision. Three months earlier, their ship, owned by a syndicate of Liverpool merchants, had left Accra with some 442 African slaves, at least twice the number that was common on a ship of that size.

But as it ploughed across the Atlantic, things began to go wrong. The ship’s captain, Luke Collingwood, was taken seriously ill, his officers quarrelled among themselves, and as a result, the Zong failed to make a stop at Tobago to take on more drinking water.

By 29 November, the situation was desperate. The ship had overshot Jamaica, and water supplies were running low. Collingwood proposed a chillingly ruthless idea. If the slaves died of illness, the ship’s insurers would not cover them. But if they drowned, the insurers would have to pay up. It would, he said, be “less cruel to throw the sick wretches into the sea than to suffer them to linger out a few days, under the disorder with which they were afflicted”. And so, in the next few days, he and his men threw about 142 slaves overboard, many of them women and children. According to some accounts, of this number 10 threw themselves overboard.

The ensuing legal dispute horrified public opinion. The Liverpool syndicate demanded compensation; the insurers, however, refused to pay, and eventually won their case. Nobody, however, was ever prosecuted for the massacre, and the Zong became a rallying cry for the abolitionist movement.

Fire of the Crystal Palace, the November 30, 1936. (Photo by Roger Viollet Collection/Getty Images)

When Sir Henry Buckland, manager of the Crystal Palace, went to investigate a strange red glow inside the great glass edifice, he found two night watchmen struggling to put out a fire inside the central office area.

Within minutes, the blaze was out of control, and at 7.59pm the first telephone call reached Penge fire station. The first fire engine arrived just four minutes later. But already the Crystal Palace’s fate was sealed; as the Radio Times later put it: “The cavernous building glowed with an eerie incandescence, like some vast chandelier.”